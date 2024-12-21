The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers salutes the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), through the recently institutionalized IBP Human Rights Committee, for launching the IBP Human Rights Award to recognize human rights lawyers who have “made exceptional contribution in the protection an advancement of human rights through the practice of law.”

For the first time in 51 years, this landmark recognition brings a well-deserved spotlight on the critical role of human rights lawyering in fostering a just and humane society. It affirms the critical role of people’s lawyers in defending rights and freedoms, battling impunity, and advocating for systemic change.

The NUPL proudly congratulates the three recipients of the inaugural IBP Human Rights Award: Atty. Edre U. Olalia (Luzon), Atty. Kristian Jacob A. Lora (Visayas), and Atty. Antonio C. Azarcon (Mindanao). These three exceptional individuals exemplify the core principles that define the tireless struggle of people’s lawyers to seek and uphold justice for the poor and the oppressed.

Atty. Edre U. Olalia has spent over three decades defending the powerless and challenging the powerful. His journey began in 1995 with the Flor Contemplacion case, an experience he describes as his “baptism of fire,” when he stood in solidarity with a wrongfully convicted domestic worker in Singapore. Though the case ended in tragedy, it propelled him into a career that would leave an indelible mark on the human rights landscape in the Philippines. From helping save Mary Jane Veloso from execution in Indonesia to securing the landmark conviction of General Jovito Palparan for the disappearance of activists Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño, Olalia has faced—and overcome—some of the most formidable challenges in human rights lawyering. He has led the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) as its chair and co-presided over the International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL), a global network committed to the pursuit of human rights, justice, and peace across borders.

Atty. Kristian Jacob A. Lora represents a new generation of people’s lawyers who wield the law to protect the vulnerable and dismantle systems of oppression. With roots as a student activist in UP Cebu, Atty. Lora transitioned from computer science graduate to lawyer and now serves as a dedicated litigator of the Visayas Community Law Center (VCLC), a law office that serves marginalized communities in the Visayas region with pro bono services in human rights and public interest litigation. His victories include securing the release of political prisoners like Liezyl Anne Gomez and defending those wrongfully accused under the draconian Anti-Terrorism Act. Atty. Lora’s legal acumen has not only led to acquittals in cases like the “Escalante 6” and “Himamaylan 3” but has also successfully reinstated a crucial writ of amparo for an NGO worker, a legal triumph that underscores his ability to turn the tide in even the most challenging cases.

Atty. Antonio C. Azarcon, with nearly 50 years of experience, is a living testament to the resilience required of human rights defenders in the Philippines. His career, spanning the Martial Law era to the present, has been a masterclass in courage and commitment. Arrested in 1983 for his role in the Coalition for the Restoration of Democracy, Atty. Azarcon continued to provide legal aid to victims of torture, extrajudicial killings, and political persecution, often at great personal risk. As the chairman of the Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) and assistant vice president of the NUPL, he has fought relentlessly against red-tagging and state-sponsored repression. His victories—securing dismissals and acquittals for the unjustly accused—are not merely legal triumphs but acts of defiance in a region that has borne the brunt of systemic violence. Azarcon’s mentorship of younger lawyers ensures that his legacy of courage will endure.

To Atty. Olalia, Atty. Lora, and Atty. Azarcon: your work stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when justice is pursued in service of the people. May your dedication inspire more lawyers, especially the next generation, to take up the mantle of defending the poor and the oppressed and championing justice.

Mabuhay ang mga abogado ng bayan!

Reference:

Atty. Josalee S. Deinla, NUPL Secretary General | +639174316396

*Photos courtesy of the IBP Human Rights Committee

December 6, 2024