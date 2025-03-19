Thursday, March 20, 2025
Indulge in a Luxurious Skincare Experience at Alyssa Beauty Clinic

We pampered ourselves in a day of beauty, self-care, and wellness at Alyssa Beauty Clinic & Wellness Boutique in Vancouver! Together with Salve and her daughter Sheila, Carmen and her daughter Jolina, and Christian, we treated ourselves to a VIP facial. The experience was made even more special by the expertise of Alyssa, Laarni and Jesse Tanada, all skilled licensed aestheticians and owners of Alyssa Essential Beauty Medspa.

We had the opportunity to try their new high-tech facial machines and brand name luxurious skin care products, and the results were amazing! The treatment was not only relaxing but left our skin refreshed, hydrated, and glowing. Alyssa Beauty Clinic always keeps up to date with the latest skincare innovations to offer their clients the best experience.

Alyssa and Laarni’s warm, professional approach make our visit special. If you’re looking for personalized skincare tailored to your needs, we highly recommend them! Can’t wait for our next session!

