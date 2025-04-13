Snippet of Stories: The Journey and Legacy of Juana Tejada

Juana Tejada was born on June 27, 1969, in La Paz, Abra, a small farming town in the Philippines. She was the fifth of nine siblings in a humble family that valued education. Determined to improve their lives, Juana pursued a teaching degree. However, limited job opportunities in the Philippines forced her to look for work abroad.

In 1995, Juana moved to Hong Kong to work as a domestic helper. For eight years, she sent her earnings home to support her family, paying for her siblings’ education and her parents’ needs. But she wanted more stability and opportunities, so she set her sights on Canada.

In March 2003, under Canada’s Live-in Caregiver Program (LCP), Juana arrived in Alberta. The program promised a pathway to permanent residency after completing 24 months of service. Embracing this opportunity, Juana began caring for children of her employer. Her unwavering dedication and genuine affection for the children endeared her to her employers and the community. Every paycheck she earned was a testament to her sacrifices, as she continued to support her family in the Philippines.

Having fulfilled the requisite two years, Juana eagerly applied for permanent residency. The initial steps were promising; she was deemed eligible and granted an open work permit. However, the process mandated a second medical examination—a procedure that would alter the course of her life. In 2006, devastating news arrived: Juana was diagnosed with a severe form of colon cancer. The diagnosis not only threatened her health but also her dreams, as her application for permanent residency was denied on the grounds of medical inadmissibility. Stripped of her provincial health insurance and facing deportation, Juana stood at a crossroads.

Refusing to succumb to despair, Juana relocated to Toronto, seeking both medical treatment and justice. Without health coverage, she continued working as a caregiver, channeling her earnings towards mounting medical expenses. The Filipino community, along with various advocacy groups, rallied around her, offering financial and emotional support. In December 2007, with unwavering resolve, Juana appealed to the Canadian government, pleading for an exemption on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. Her story resonated deeply, igniting a grassroots movement that challenged the inherent flaws of the LCP.

The battle was arduous, marked by bureaucratic hurdles and moments of despair. Yet, Juana’s spirit remained unbroken. In June 2008, amidst growing public outcry, the government extended her work permit and reinstated her health coverage. By July, a monumental victory was achieved: Juana was granted permanent residency, exempted from the medical requirements that once deemed her inadmissible. This triumph was not just personal but symbolic, highlighting the resilience of caregivers and the pressing need for systemic change.

Tragically, on March 8, 2009, Juana’s valiant fight came to an end as she passed away at Toronto General Hospital. She was 39. Her passing sent ripples across communities, both in Canada and the Philippines. Yet, from the depths of sorrow emerged a legacy that would forever alter the landscape for caregivers. In April 2010, the Canadian government enacted the “Juana Tejada Law,” named in honor of her for the advocacy, abolishing the requirement for a second medical examination for live-in caregivers applying for permanent residency

Juana Tejada's journey is a testament to the determined human spirit. Her unwavering courage and selflessness not only secured a better future for her family but also paved the way for systemic change that continues to benefit countless caregivers and immigrants in the years to come. As we reflect on her life, let us draw inspiration from her resilience and dedication, aspiring to emulate her strength in our own pursuits. Juana's story serves as a beacon, reminding us that through perseverance and advocacy, we can overcome adversity and effect meaningful change.

By Joe Larano Jr.