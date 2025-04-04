‘I am proud’: Klarisse de Guzman comes out as bisexual on PBB

MANILA — OPM singer Klarisse De Guzman made a heartfelt announcement on the Wednesday episode of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

The singer shared to her housemates that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community after a task led by celebrity houseguest Michelle Dee.

During the task, the housemates were encouraged to open up about common misconceptions they face.

“Sa tingin ko ito na yung time para sabihin sa inyong lahat and to tell the world that I’m not straight. I am bi [bisexual],” De Guzman said.

In an emotional exchange, De Guzman revealed her truth to her fellow housemates, sharing that she has been in a four-year relationship with her partner, Trina. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support from her family, especially her parents, throughout her journey of self-acceptance.

“Yung kinekwento ko sa inyo na may 4 years akong partner. Yes I have a partner for four years. Her name is Trina. And hindi ko in-expect na masasabi ko ngayon ito. Wala lang, ang lakas lang ng loob ko para sabihin,” she shared.

She also shared that her late father was aware of her identity before he passed, and her mother has been very supportive. Trina, her long-time partner, is currently with her mother while she’s inside the PBB House.

“Ang kasama ng Mama ko ngayon is her [Trina]. And I guess, komportable na akong sabihin sa inyong lahat with Michelle Dee pa. And hindi ko mahintay na ma-meet niyo siya. And I miss her. Sobrang swerte ko lang talaga kasi tanggap ako ng parents ko.” she added.

De Guzman noted that even though some relatives knew her identity, she hadn’t openly discussed it in her professional life as a singer until now. But she feels ready to embrace her truth in the eyes of the public.

“Bilang celebrity nga hindi ko pa nasasabi sa work ko. I am proud! Love wins,” she expressed.

Her coming out was met with an emotional and outpouring of support from her fellow housemates. – Mon Rodelas, ABS-CBN