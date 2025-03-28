Friday, March 28, 2025
Community Announcement

Community Corner: Celebration of UFCABC’s 10th Anniversary!

Admin V
The United Filipino Canadian Association in British Columbia (UFCABC) marks a major milestone—10 years of unity, service, and celebration!

Be part of this milestone by featuring your business or Association in the 2025 Pinoy+Can!—the official UFCABC publication. This special 10th-anniversary edition is more than just a magazine; it’s a yearbook of our shared success, culture, and community.

Don’t miss your chance to shine—secure your spot today and help us tell the story of Filipino-Canadian excellence. See poster for details!

April 11, 2025 – A gravesite memorial for Benson Flores, Canada’s first recorded Filipino immigrant, at Vancouver’s Mountain View Cemetery.
May 31, 2025 – Flag-raising and Community Fiesta at Philippine Plaza, to usher and start up the celebrations for the Philippine Heritage Month (June)
June 7, 2025 – Heritage Dinner at Con-tinental Seafood Restaurant, themed “Salu-salo para sa Pagkakaisa.”
August 2, 2025 – Pista ng Bayan at Robson Plaza and Square, showcasing Filipino culture and heritage.
Admin V
Admin V
