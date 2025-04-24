Philippine Church mourns death of Pope Francis, who praised Filipinos for ‘bringing joy to the whole world’

Bells tolled as news broke of the death of Pope Francis, whose apostolic voyage a decade ago to console typhoon victims and stirring tribute to Filipinos as “smugglers of faith” and bearers of “joy to the whole world” made a lasting impression on the Philippine Church.

Jose Cardinal Advincula, the archbishop of Manila and one of three Filipino cardinals created by Pope Francis throughout his 12-year pontificate, led the tribute to the beloved “Lolo Kiko” of Filipinos.

Advincula, who was plucked out of Capiz to lead the Manila see in an example of the late pontiff’s outreach to the margins, said Francis was not only a global religious leader but a “precious gift of God” to the Filipino people.

“We will always remember his visit to our country in 2015 – a moment of grace forever etched in our national memory. Under the rain in Tacloban, standing with the survivors of Typhoon Yolanda, Pope Francis showed us what it means to suffer with others and find hope in the midst of pain,” he said.

“And as we celebrated 500 years of Christianity in our land, the Holy Father was with us, thanking God with us for the gift of faith, and encouraging us to continue sharing it with the world. May we always be, as he called us to be, ‘smugglers of the faith,’ carrying the light of Christ to every corner of the earth,” he added.

Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, bishop of Kalookan and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said: “Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer.”

From the Cathedral of Palo in Leyte, which was rebuilt after the devastation of Yolanda, memories of the pope’s 2015 visit amid a brewing storm remained vivid: “He gave so much of himself, braving the storm just to be here… just as Christ would have done.”

Assurances amid persecution

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, in a message titled “Message of Sorrow and Hope,” recalled the late pope’s assurances to him amid persecution during the Duterte administration’s bloody war on drugs.

“When I was mocked and ridiculed and threatened by government authorities in my stand against the extrajudicial killings, he assured me and encouraged me personally in Rome to carry on my task of guiding the flock through my pastoral letters. He knew his bishops. He knew our tears. He knew us and he loved us. He taught us not to fear,” said Villegas, a former aide to the late Manila archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin.

Villegas said Pope Francis was “Jesus for our age,” who “bravely disturbed us in our complacency and prejudices.”

“The images of his memorable visit to the Philippines are clear and vivid in our grateful hearts. In sunshine or under the rain, he made us feel the love of God,” he said.

Leadership in synodality

Bishop Danilo Ulep of Batanes praised Pope Francis’ for a life “poured out in tireless service,” and called on the faithful to pray for his soul and the College of Cardinals who will choose his successor.

“Pope Francis led the Church with profound humility, compassion, and a courageous love that echoed the heart of Christ. From his first words as Bishop of Rome, he invited us all to walk together in faith, emphasizing mercy, dialogue, and care for the marginalized. His witness has left an indelible mark not only on the Church, but on the world,” he said.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo described the pope as a “holy and very human father” who brought healing and hope in turbulent times.

Archbishop Ricardo Baccay of Tuguegarao highlighted the pope’s leadership in synodality, which taught the Church to “listen deeply to one another, the Holy Spirit, the poor and the earth.”

Bishop Roberto Mallari of Tarlac also called on the faithful for prayers for the pope’s eternal repose.

“Ipagdasal din nating ang buong Simbahan upang ang pagkamatay niya ay maging daan upang lalo pang lumago at mag-alab ang ating panananmpalataya. Bawa’t binyagan ay inaanyayahang papanibaguhin ang ating pananampalataya kay Hesus na muling nabuhay,” he said.

Archbishop Rex Alarcon of Caceres described Francis as “a Pope for todos—all,” emphasizing the Pope’s Easter message and his final words: “Fratelli e Sorelle, Buona Pasqua.”

The Archdiocese of Cebu called on all clergy and laity to offer Masses in gratitude for the pope’s faithful service. (F. Salvosa II via CBCP News)