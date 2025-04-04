Mikee Quintos, Paul Salas have broken up

Mikee Quintos and Paul Salas are no longer together.

Mikee confirmed this on Tuesday’s “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” saying no third party was involved in their separation.

‘Yung ‘Bakit?’ I think it’s better if you hear from him. That’s better. Pero honestly, before today, pinag-iisipan kong mabuti kung magsasabi na ako sa public. Kung hindi, mahirap ‘to for me,” she said.

According to Mikee, she hopes to share more once she’s OK and ready.

“Shocking for me lahat ngayon. Shocking. A month ago na ‘yung nag-start kaming mag-usap about this decision. And ngayon, nagiging clear sa amin na ito nga ‘yung tama for us. Mutual naman na decision ‘to,” she said, adding that she and Paul are both still young.

Mikee added that she’s holding onto her faith in God and His will.

“Kung kami, Siya na maghahanap ng way na mangyari ‘yon. Si Lord na. So I won’t try to control things. I just know na ito ‘yung tamang desisyon now.”

She also admitted that despite the breakup, she still loves Paul and that the decision was not easy for her.

When asked if they tried to fight for their relationship, Mikee said, “Oo naman. I think more than expected pa ‘no? More. Wala akong regrets.”

She also said that what she learned about love is that “we attract the love that we give ourselves.”

“Kung gaano natin kamahal ‘yung sarili natin, ‘yun ‘yung love na tinatanggap natin or gano’n ‘yung mga lalaking na-a-attract natin or ‘yung partners na na-a-attract natin,” she said.

Mikee said she is the giver type and she tends to forget herself.

“Lucky pa nga ako na feeling ko, puwede pang mas na-take advantage ni Paul ‘yon pero ‘di naman, pero masakit pa rin, of course,” she said.

Mikee also learned that we do not get to choose who we end up with.

“Si Lord talaga eh. Puwede ka sigurong mag-request sa Kanya pero you can’t control everything,” she said.

However, Mikee believes that everything happens for a reason.

“When I pray to Him, I say, sinasabi ko sa Kaniya lagi, ‘Lord, ang dami kong na-fi-feel ngayon. Ang hirap for me, pero alam kong itong lahat na ‘to, feelings lang ‘to and wala Kang binibigay na challenges na ‘di ko kaya.'”

She hopes that Paul will own and use the love that she gave him, saying she still prays for him.

“Paul, thank you. Four years. And alam mo naman na ‘yun, nasabi ko na ‘yung mga gusto kong sabihin. Maybe I wanna remind you lang na nasa sa ‘yo to make all these worth it.”

Paul confirmed in 2022 that he and Mikee are dating. They marked their third anniversary in July.

In December, they went on a trip to Japan.

