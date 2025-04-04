March Birthday Celebrations of Letty and Cherie with FMIAS

The officers and members of the Filipino Migrants International Affairs Society (FMIAS) gathered to celebrate the birthday of Leticia Velasco Ferrer and Cherie Lactao Reite on March 22, 2025, at Pinoy Cravings on Edmonds Street in Burnaby.

The evening was filled with laughter, love, and well-wishes for the birthday celebrants, as friends and fellow FMIAS members came together to share this special occasion. The welcoming ambiance of Pinoy Cravings, and its delicious Filipino cuisine, made the event even more memorable.

A big shoutout to the Pinoy Cravings staff for their exceptional service and hospitality. For those looking to celebrate their birthdays or special occasions, contact the owners: Jienelyn Manalo Dimatatac and Audrey Lim, and Rowena Pineda.

Once again, happy birthday to Letty Ferrer and Cherie Lactao Reite! May this new year bring you happiness, good health, and many more celebrations to come.

By Christian Cunanan and Apple Plata