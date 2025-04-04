Friday, April 4, 2025
Community Announcement

PBABC Hosts Successful Spring Bowling Tournament for a Cause

By Admin V
Philippine Bicol Association President Robert Azana, along with fellow officers, organized the spring bowling tournament.

The Philippine Bicol Association of BC (PBABC) held its annual Spring Bowling Tournament Fundraiser on Sunday March 30, 2025, at Revs Sports Complex on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby. The event was led by PBABC President Robert Azana, along with Geraldine Suzara, Lorry Gavieres Russel, and the Board of Directors, who were joined by members, family, friends, and supporters.

Catanduanes International Association-Vancouver Chapter (CIA) Bowling Team.

The tournament brought together participants from various Filipino organizations across Vancouver, including representatives from the Philippine Consulate General of Vancouver. As one of PBABC’s most well-attended fundraising events, it served not only to raise funds but also to foster collaboration and camaraderie among Filipino groups in the Lower Mainland.

Proceeds from the event will go toward PBABC’s calamity fund, which aids disaster-stricken areas in the Bicol Region, a part of the Philippines frequently affected by typhoons. The association has previously contributed funds, food, and clothing donations to support rebuilding efforts, working closely with local organizations such as Rotary Clubs, the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres, and Caritas.

The KPU Pinoy Community Team, led by Dennis Saavedra, with UFCABC President Christian Cunanan and Toyota Sales Advisor Eman Raguin (Left); Member of the Consulate General of the Philippines in Vancouver team with Lorry (Right)

PBABC continues to strengthen its mission of community support and disaster relief, proving that even a friendly competition can make a meaningful impact.

By Christian Cunanan and Apple Plata

