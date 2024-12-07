Surrey youth gather at City Hall to speak up on current topics

    • Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey proudly hosted the annual Youth Speak Up Forum on Friday, November 8, bringing together young voices from across the city to discuss important current issues and share innovative ideas for community improvement. This year’s forum, held at Surrey City Hall, attracted approximately 200 participants for a full day of workshops and discussion.

    “Today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is essential that we provide them with the tools and platforms to express themselves and effect change,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “The ideas shared today have the potential to create a lasting impact in our community. Additionally, this event is organized by youth for youth. I would like to thank the Surrey Leadership Youth Council for the great work in planning this forum.”

    The Youth Speak Up Forum serves as a platform for youth aged 13 to 18 to engage in meaningful conversations, express their views, and collaborate on solutions to challenges faced in their communities. Participants were encouraged to share their perspectives on topics such as neighbourhood planning, climate change, inclusivity and accessibility.

    Feedback from each workshop was collected by the Surrey Leadership Youth Council, who will compile the insights into a report that will be presented to Council in 2025.

    The forum aims to give youth a voice on community issues and helps foster confidence and encourages civic engagement among youth.

    For more information on Youth Speak Up, visit our website.

