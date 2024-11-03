Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market Returns for Two Days

The City of Surrey to host 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24.

Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is pleased to announce that the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market will return to Surrey Civic Plaza for two days on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, following the success of last year’s inaugural expanded event. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy this two-day celebration with free live entertainment across four stages, various vendors at the Holiday Market, free amusement rides and light displays. Free photos with Santa will be available on both days, with online reservations opening in early November. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6:30pm.

“Join us as we light up Surrey’s Civic Plaza for the 14th Annual Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This cherished tradition not only marks the start of the holiday season, but also brings our community together to share in the joy and warmth of this special time. I invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and help guard our Christmas tree from its mischievous guest. Let’s celebrate the spirit of the season and keep our tree shining bright!”

Presented by Concord Pacific, this year’s festival will feature a variety of performers on the Snowflake Stage including a Fire Show ft. DJ Flipout, Kutapira, Spendo, Phat Santa Swing!, B-Roll, The Leading Ladies’ Little Big Band, Ahshi, Los Parranderos de Vancouver, Peace Arch Chorus, Cookin’ With Brass, Brent and Tahnee, Down n’ Dirty Rockabilly Band, and West Coast Harmony Chorus. The North Pole Stage, presented by Marcon, will showcase The Snow Sisters, Surrey Children’s Choir, holiday singalongs with Belle and Cinderella, Fraser Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” a Holiday Millionaire Game Show, Tomorrow’s Voices, Karima Essa, Norine Braun, and Duane Hanson. Presented by ML Emporio Properties, the Candy Cane Dance Tent will feature dance demonstrations and battles, and DJs; and the Grand Staircase in the City Centre Library will feature a variety of local performers.

“In keeping with our long-standing commitment to the Surrey community, Concord Pacific is pleased to help get the holiday season off to a bright start as the presenting sponsor of the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market,” said Grant Murray, Senior Vice President of Sales, Concord Pacific.

The City of Surrey invites residents and visitors to experience this free, two-day celebration to kick off the holiday season.

For more event information, visit surreytreelighting.ca.