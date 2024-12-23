PICPAsko 2024: A Festive Annual Celebration among members, family and friends and Special Recognition of Dedicated PICPA Vancouver Members. 

On December 14, 2024, the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Vancouver, an international affiliate of PICPA, hosted its 22nd annual Christmas celebration, PICPAsko 2024, at Floata Seafood Restaurant, located at 180 Keefer Street in Vancouver. Current President Antonio Matias presided over the event, featured a formal recognition ceremony honoring long-standing members and past officers for their steadfast dedication, active involvement, and significant contributions to the organization. These awards highlighted their exemplary efforts in advancing the accountancy profession and strengthening the professional community. The Most Outstanding Member of the year was awarded to Joy Lagayan and Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to the founder Marissa Velarde and the current board members: Ernesto Ong, Bert Parungao, Pamela Gonzales, Lori Rimpillo, Tess Balas and Wesam Mostadi. A dance performance by PICPA’s all-girls group added excitement to the evening, entertaining members and guests. In addition, December birthday celebrants—Mary Grace, Pat Parungao, Elvie Castillo, Christian Cunanan, and Rey Fortaleza—were recognized and celebrated. The evening underscored camaraderie, gratitude, and the spirit of the season—hallmarks of the PICPA Vancouver community’s enduring tradition of unity and professional excellence.