Pacific Canada Heritage Centre – Museum of Migration Society AGM and “Serving Canada”

On October 26, 2024, the Pacific Canada Heritage Centre – Museum of Migration Society (PCHC-MoM) held its 13th Annual General Meeting. One of the highlights reported for the year included a PCHC-MoM retreat where among other things, we revised the society’s:

Mission:

As an inclusive charitable organization, we curate the collective immigration histories to educate and foster belonging in Pacific Canada while acknowledging our role as guests on unceded Indigenous lands.

Vision:

We aspire to broaden Pacific Canada’s collective migration narrative to include historically marginalized people’s lived experiences and to create a space where all are welcomed and respected.

Values:

We value fostering a community built on principles of belonging, collaboration, education, empowerment, inclusivity and responsibility. These values guide our actions as we work towards equitable community relations and promote intercultural exchange.

At the AGM we reported the results of receiving various grants and provided a brief overview of the strategic plans and financial standing. We also held an election and now have two new directors, Lucy Sun and Frances Fiati-Kenston. We will miss the directorship of Carol Liao and Henry Yu and thank them for their years of valuable service. Happily, they have agreed to provide PCHC-MoM with consultation.

In addition, we received brief presentations from guest speakers William Canero, from Malaya Planning speaking about grant writing and Captain William Mbaho of the Canadian Armed Forces speaking about the upcoming November 7 (free) online event. Registration information at https://www.pchc-mom.ca/upcoming-events/serving-canada .

The Pacific Canada Heritage Centre-Museum of Migration Society in collaboration with the Canadian Armed Forces, Western Division are producing a free online event, “Serving Canada: Journeys of Migration and Honour,” highlighting the deep connections between migration, military service, and the voices of diverse communities that have enriched Canada’s history.

Through the powerful art of storytelling, three Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) panelists will recount their unique journeys of migration to Canada, sharing the challenges, motivations, and opportunities that have influenced their decisions to serve. The panel will feature Lieutenant Colonel (Canadian Army) Anh Foort, Captain (Canadian Army) John Kuto, and Lieutenant (Royal Canadian Navy) Keil Kodama who will be bringing distinct perspectives that emphasise the significance of their roots and cultural identities in shaping their roles in service. Capt. William Mbaho, Public Affairs, Stakeholder Engagement Office for Western Canada, will guide this exploration of service and heritage.

“Serving Canada” honours both past and present contributions, emphasizing how individual stories shape our collective understanding of service and belonging. Their stories will celebrate the ongoing legacy of immigrants who, through their commitment, enrich Canada’s multicultural society.

This event will also allow space for attendees and speakers to reflect on the meaning of Remembrance Day and honour the contributions of veterans with a moment of silence. The panelists will share their personal connections to Remembrance Day and how their heritage deepens their respect for the sacrifices of those who came before.

Your presence in this event is important.

Join us online this Thursday, November 7, 2024, 5:00 pm- 6:00 pm PST for an hour of inspiration, reflection, and inclusion as we listen to these remarkable stories that remind us of the legacy that builds our diverse and caring society.

Register by following or typing this link in your computer

http://rb.gy/xrinft