2024-2025 PCHC-MoM Board of Directors: Top (l-r), Frances Fiati-Kenston, Andrea Dcruz (Treasurer), Pat Parungao (President), Leticia Sanchez (Vice-President), Tāriq Malik; Bottom, Lucy Sun, Lenny Surjati, Vivian Rygnestad, Stan de Mello; Missing: Joann Anokwuru, Nancy Fong, Wendy Yip. Photo Credit: Albert Chen.

Pacific Canada Heritage Centre – Museum of Migration Society AGM and “Serving Canada”

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 4, 2024
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 5

    • On October 26, 2024, the Pacific Canada Heritage Centre – Museum of Migration Society (PCHC-MoM) held its 13th Annual General Meeting.  One of the highlights reported for the year included a PCHC-MoM retreat where among other things, we revised the society’s:

    Mission:
    As an inclusive charitable organization, we curate the collective immigration histories to educate and foster belonging in Pacific Canada while acknowledging our role as guests on unceded Indigenous lands.

    Vision:
    We aspire to broaden Pacific Canada’s collective migration narrative to include historically marginalized people’s lived experiences and to create a space where all are welcomed and respected.

    Values:
    We value fostering a community built on principles of belonging, collaboration, education, empowerment, inclusivity and responsibility. These values guide our actions as we work towards equitable community relations and promote intercultural exchange.

    At the AGM we reported the results of receiving various grants and provided a brief overview of the strategic plans and financial standing.  We also held an election and now have two new directors, Lucy Sun and Frances Fiati-Kenston.  We will miss the directorship of Carol Liao and Henry Yu and thank them for their years of valuable service.  Happily, they have agreed to provide PCHC-MoM with consultation.

    In addition, we received brief presentations from guest speakers William Canero, from Malaya Planning speaking about grant writing and Captain William Mbaho of the Canadian Armed Forces speaking about the upcoming November 7 (free) online event.  Registration information at https://www.pchc-mom.ca/upcoming-events/serving-canada .

    The Pacific Canada Heritage Centre-Museum of Migration Society in collaboration with the Canadian Armed Forces, Western Division are producing a free online event, “Serving Canada: Journeys of Migration and Honour,” highlighting the deep connections between migration, military service, and the voices of diverse communities that have enriched Canada’s history.

    Through the powerful art of storytelling, three Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) panelists will recount their unique journeys of migration to Canada, sharing the challenges, motivations, and opportunities that have influenced their decisions to serve. The panel will feature Lieutenant Colonel (Canadian Army) Anh Foort, Captain (Canadian Army) John Kuto, and Lieutenant (Royal Canadian Navy) Keil Kodama who will be bringing distinct perspectives that emphasise the significance of their roots and cultural identities in shaping their roles in service. Capt. William Mbaho, Public Affairs, Stakeholder Engagement Office for Western Canada, will guide this exploration of service and heritage.

    “Serving Canada” honours both past and present contributions, emphasizing how individual stories shape our collective understanding of service and belonging. Their stories will celebrate the ongoing legacy of immigrants who, through their commitment, enrich Canada’s multicultural society.

    This event will also allow space for attendees and speakers to reflect on the meaning of Remembrance Day and honour the contributions of veterans with a moment of silence. The panelists will share their personal connections to Remembrance Day and how their heritage deepens their respect for the sacrifices of those who came before.

    Your presence in this event is important.

    Join us online this Thursday, November 7, 2024, 5:00 pm- 6:00 pm PST for an hour of inspiration, reflection, and inclusion as we listen to these remarkable stories that remind us of the legacy that builds our diverse and caring society.

    Register by following or typing this link in your computer

    http://rb.gy/xrinft

     

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Mabuhay House Society Seeks Passionate Leaders for Board of Directors to Drive the Development of Provincial Filipino Cultural Centre

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on October 27, 2024 in The Vatican.
      04 November 2024
      8 mins ago No comment

      Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

      MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. At Sunday’s Angelus address at the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff reportedly mentioned praying for the victims of Kristine. “I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May ...

    • 04 November 2024
      13 mins ago No comment

      Duterte: no apology, no excuses for drug war

      Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024 offered no apologies or excuses for his actions as he faced a Senate investigation into his widely criticized bloody war on drugs for the first time. Before reading his prepared statement during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon subcommittee, ...

    • 24 October 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud: “now a fight to the finish”

      The raging spat between the two most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines isn’t showing signs of letting up. As one political observer noted, the fight between the camps of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and erstwhile ally Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio has reached a point of no return. “This ...

    • 21 October 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Filipino Art is Alive and Well!

      Marianne Valdez, a Canadian-born Filipino visual artist and live painter from Surrey, British Columbia, brings a fresh cultural perspective to contemporary art. Her exhibit, “Masaganang Buhay: A Bountiful Life,” opened at the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver on October 11th. It was warmly welcomed by Acting Consul General Analyn ...

    • 21 October 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      I4 – 2024: Initiate, Innovate, Integrate, Inspire—A Successful Gathering of Filipino Professionals

      UFCABC extends its congratulations to the team behind the successful I4-2024 held this past Saturday, September 28th, at the Vancouver Community College Downtown Campus.The event, organized by the Filipino Canadian Construction Society (FCCS), the Society of Filipino Engineers in BC (SFEBC), and the United Architects of the Philippines BC ...