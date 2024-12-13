Forever Young Seniors’ Society of British Columbia celebrates a Festive Christmas

The Forever Young Seniors’ Society (FYSS) of British Columbia held its Christmas Party on December 1, 2024, at the Victoria Drive Community Hall. The event featured dance performances, recognitions, Christmas carols, and the highlight of the evening—the crowning of Ms. FYSS Anniversary Queen. This festive celebration reflects FYSS’s dedication to promoting community, culture, and meaningful gatherings among its members.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Emcee: Joel Castilio

National Anthems: Manny Abuel

Land Acknowledgement: Cliff Belgica

Prayer: Aleli Garcia

Welcome Message: Merlina Fayusal, President of FYSS

Dance number: Forever Young Seniors Dancers

The event also included the Awarding of Certificates of Appreciation to FYSS Volunteers and Certificates of Completion for the Security Technology Workshop. Presentation of the November and December birthday celebrants, followed by a colourful Masskara dance number and Christmas carols by the Seniors Brigade Society. Presentation of FYSS Models.

The Crowning of Ms. FYSS Anniversary Queen: Queen – Nancy Raguindin – Escorted by: Jose Jay Jayag

Entourage:

To pin the sash: Imelda Salinas

To present the crown: Mr. and Mrs. Rey Abo

To bestow the cape: Ester Cheer (President, San Fabian) and Agnes Uguil (President, Masskara)

To present the trophy: Clorenda Herdman and Nelia Asutilla

To present the bouquet: Virginia Archie, Ester Viaje, and Aleli Garcia

Music: RB Sounds DhMhel

FYSS Next Event: Mark your calendars for the FYSS gathering on January 5, 2025. See you there!