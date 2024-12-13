Forever Young Seniors’ Society of British Columbia celebrates a Festive Christmas

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 11, 2024
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 6

    • The Forever Young Seniors’ Society (FYSS) of British Columbia held its Christmas Party on December 1, 2024, at the Victoria Drive Community Hall. The event featured dance performances, recognitions, Christmas carols, and the highlight of the evening—the crowning of Ms. FYSS Anniversary Queen. This festive celebration reflects FYSS’s dedication to promoting community, culture, and meaningful gatherings among its members.

    PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

    • Emcee: Joel Castilio
    • National Anthems: Manny Abuel
    • Land Acknowledgement: Cliff Belgica
    • Prayer: Aleli Garcia
    • Welcome Message: Merlina Fayusal, President of FYSS
    • Dance number: Forever Young Seniors Dancers

    The event also included the Awarding of Certificates of Appreciation to FYSS Volunteers and Certificates of Completion for the Security Technology Workshop. Presentation of the November and December birthday celebrants, followed by a colourful Masskara dance number and Christmas carols by the Seniors Brigade Society. Presentation of FYSS Models.

    The Crowning of Ms. FYSS Anniversary Queen: Queen – Nancy Raguindin – Escorted by: Jose Jay Jayag

    Entourage:

    • To pin the sash: Imelda Salinas
    • To present the crown: Mr. and Mrs. Rey Abo
    • To bestow the cape: Ester Cheer (President, San Fabian) and Agnes Uguil (President, Masskara)
    • To present the trophy: Clorenda Herdman and Nelia Asutilla
    • To present the bouquet: Virginia Archie, Ester Viaje, and Aleli Garcia

    Music: RB Sounds DhMhel

    FYSS Next Event: Mark your calendars for the FYSS gathering on January 5, 2025. See you there!

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    FCCHS sends relief goods to Batangas; donates to Bicol Association

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 December 2024
      15 hours ago No comment

      PNT’s Rey Fortaleza and Carlito Pablo honoured in 75 Faces of Migration

      The “75 Faces of Migration” tells inspiring stories of Filipinos in Canada and their remarkable journey. The initiative is a joint undertaking by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Canada. The storytelling project is one of the highlights of the celebration in 2024 ...

    • One in five immigrants will decide to leave Canada within 25 years. Photo by nappy on pexels.com.
      11 December 2024
      1 day ago No comment

      Onward migration: newcomers giving up on Canada

      Canada remains one of the most preferred destinations for immigrants. However, the country is struggling to keep newcomers. A new report reveals a rise in the number of immigrants leaving for other countries, a phenomenon known as “onward migration”. One in five immigrants who come to Canada will decide ...

    • 05 December 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      “Dear Heart” Reunion Concert: Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion Rekindle a Timeless Romance on Stage

      After a productive meeting with Canada’s Minister of Trade, Mary Ng, Rey Fort Media ended the evening with a nostalgic and heartwarming reunion concert featuring the love team of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion. Filipino cinema and music fans were treated to an unforgettable evening on November ...

    • 28 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud spirals

      The ongoing conflict between the camps of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte now appears to be a fight to the bitter end. The escalating tensions may leave Marcos with no choice but to strike a decisive blow against the Duterte clique, which includes the vice-president’s ...

    • 20 November 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Canadian breakdancer and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, will host a breakdance demonstration at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. ...