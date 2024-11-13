Community calls for representation in B.C. cabinet with Mable Elmore

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 12, 2024
  • Community Announcement
    • The B.C. NDP led by Premier David Eby is set to form a new government after winning a narrow majority in the October 19, 2024 provincial election.

    As Eby and his transition team are working on plans so the administration will hit the ground running when a cabinet is sworn in on November 18, the Filipino community has made known its wish to be represented in government.

    The community has called on Eby to appoint Elmore to his new cabinet in recognition of her and the community’s contributions to the province of B.C.

    Elmore won a decisive victory in the October 19 election and secured her fifth term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Vancouver-Kensington.

    “By raising her profile to ministerial level, MLA Elmore will be able to more effectively represent and help your government respond to the evolving needs and challenges in the Filipino community,” stated a letter to Eby dated November 5, 2024.

    The letter was signed by Tony Ortega of the Cebuano Society in British Columbia, Canada; Ching Colobong, Seniors Intercultural Society of British Columbia; and Lina Vargas, Diversity and Inclusion Support Group of British Columbia.

    “Our community will be infinitely grateful if you accord Ms. Elmore this groundbreaking opportunity, as she stands to become the first MLA of Filipino heritage to serve in a B.C. cabinet,” the three leaders wrote.

    Eby has also received another letter dated November 4, 2024, which endorsed the appointment of Elmore to cabinet

    “With her successful campaign in the October 19, 2024 election for a fifth term, she remains the only Filipino representative in the legislative assembly and a continuing source of inspiration for many,” wrote Mary Joy Neri and Angeles Flores, presidents of the One Filipino Cooperative of B.C. and One Housing Society, respectively.

    Elmore was first elected MLA for Vancouver-Kensington in 2009, and she is the only MLA in B.C. who is of Filipino descent.

    “For 15 years, we have witnessed Ms. Elmore tireless dedication to represent her Vancouver-Kensington constituents as well as the broader Filipino community,” Neri and Angeles wrote.

    By appointing Elmore to cabinet, Neri and Flores noted that the Filipino community would “see itself reflected and elevated in the highest decision-making body of the province”.

    “With Ms. Elmore in cabinet, the community is assured that its voice is heard and represented on the table,” the two wrote.

    In the same letter, Neri and Flores also touched on the theme of representation in connection with a planned provincial Filipino cultural centre.

    Neri and Flores said that the province “needs to pay heed to diverse voices in the community”.

    “To illustrate, a more representative and inclusive body speaking on behalf of the community is essential to enable the government to move forward with a cultural centre and affordable housing,” Neri and Flores explained.

    B.C. MLA Mable Elmore.

