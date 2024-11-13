Aces & Queens Brings World-Class Pageant Training to Canada!

The prestigious pageant training camp responsible for shaping the Philippines’ most celebrated beauty queens is coming to Canada this November!

Aces & Queens, renowned for its successful training of international beauty queens, will be holding its first-ever Canadian bootcamp, offering top-tier coaching and personal development for women aspiring to elevate their confidence and presence. With a history of shaping the careers of queens like Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and more, Aces & Queens has contributed to the Philippines’ status as a “beauty pageant superpower.” The camp’s training covers essential skills, from personality development and Q&A to Pasarela (the pageant walk), hair and makeup, and public speaking.

Beyond pageantry, Aces & Queens offers a powerful platform for women seeking unique, impactful personal development training. The bootcamp welcomes all women, both Filipina and non-Filipina, eager to build confidence, refine their skills, and leverage their unique qualities in both personal and professional life.

Miss Universe Philippines Canada Franchise Brings Aces & Queens to Canada

The initiative to bring Aces & Queens to Canada is led by Michiko Unso, Global Director for Miss Universe Philippines Canada. “We’re thrilled to introduce this bootcamp in Canada,” Unso shared. “Women here deserve the chance to experience the mentorship that has launched so many beauty queens to international success. We want women in Canada to learn how their intelligence and unique beauty can be powerful assets, helping them gain confidence and achieve their dreams.”

A 2-Day Intensive Bootcamp with World-Class Mentors

The 2-day Aces & Queens Canada Bootcamp is an intensive training program focusing on four major areas: Personality Development, Pasarela (pageant walk), Hair & Makeup, and Q&A (Question & Answer). Additional modules will cater to the diverse interests and backgrounds of attendees, making the experience valuable to both pageant aspirants and those seeking personal growth.

Meet the Mentors

The bootcamp will be led by top-tier mentors from the pageant world:

Jim Ryan Ros – Owner and Creative Director of Culture Salon MNL, Business Development Director of Aces & Queens, and President of the Unified Makeup Artists of the Philippines. Ros brings his expertise as a brand ambassador for leading brands like Aveda and Inglot, along with his experience as a key mentor to Miss Universe Philippines.

– Owner and Creative Director of Culture Salon MNL, Business Development Director of Aces & Queens, and President of the Unified Makeup Artists of the Philippines. Ros brings his expertise as a brand ambassador for leading brands like Aveda and Inglot, along with his experience as a key mentor to Miss Universe Philippines. Raymond Galang – Operations Manager for Aces & Queens, with over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, and former brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, NARS, and Inglot. Galang’s extensive knowledge in beauty and coaching has shaped both beauty queens and celebrities.

– Operations Manager for Aces & Queens, with over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, and former brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, NARS, and Inglot. Galang’s extensive knowledge in beauty and coaching has shaped both beauty queens and celebrities. Pauline Amelinckx – Miss Supranational 2023 1st Runner-Up and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 1st Runner-Up. An influencer and well-known host in the Philippines, Amelinckx brings a wealth of experience and inspiration, and is a proud advocate for her roots as a Boholana-Belgian.

Event Dates and Registration

The Aces & Queens Canada Bootcamp will take place on:

November 15-16, 2024 in Vancouver

November 23-24, 2024 in Toronto

To join this exclusive opportunity, scan the registration QR code or email [email protected] for more information and to secure your spot.

This unique collaboration brings together the expertise and passion that have led to countless international pageant successes, now accessible to women in Canada. Join Aces & Queens Canada Bootcamp and step into a journey of transformation and empowerment!