A Night to Remember: 39th Circulo Pampagueno Anniversary Gala

  • Aron Simpao
  • October 25, 2024
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 11

    • On October 19th, the Circulo Pampangueno Association in British Columbia celebrated its 39th anniversary with an unforgettable gala dinner dance at the Executive Inn Plaza in Coquitlam. This year’s theme of unity, celebration, and inspiration was beautifully reflected in the formal and Filipiniana attire worn by attendees, showcasing the Kapampangan tradition of elegance. The evening was complimented by delicious food, highlighting the Kapampangan tradition of serving delicious feast and dressing in one’s finest for all occasions.

    The evening was memorable, highlighted by the announcement of the scholarship recipients and their sponsors. The strong turnout was a testament to the united community spirit and support among attendees. Despite the challenges posed by an election and heavy torrential rains, the event was well attended, underscoring the Association’s positive relationships within the Filipino community in BC. Notable guests included Councillor Ruby Campbell of New Westminster, Councillor Maita Santiago of Burnaby, and Vice Consul Marko Frederick Harder, who delivered inspiring remarks and congratulatory messages, celebrating the Association’s 39 years of service and contributions to the community.

    Entertainment for the evening featured performances by Ed, Salve and Friends, and Elliana, who sang both the Philippine and Canadian national anthems. The talented trio of hosts—Mr. Amado Mercado III, Ms. Alya Manansala, and Heidi Caroline Ng-Liang—kept the energy high, while DJ Cris Sumogat filled the dance floor with lively music. Media partner – Reyfort Media Group.

    Beyond the festivities, the gala served a greater purpose, with proceeds benefiting scholarships and community outreach programs. Circulo Pampangueno President Salve Dayao and the officers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and performers for making the night a remarkable success. With such support, the CPABC looks forward to continuing its mission of community engagement and cooperation in the years ahead. “Dakal pung Salamat.”

