Community champions honoured in Dancethnicities and Migrant

Forty-five outstanding individuals were honoured in an evening celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

The event was organized by the Diversity and Inclusion Support Group of B.C. (DISGBC), an organization founded and led by president Lina Vargas.

Titled Dancethnicities and Migrant Recognition Night, the celebration acclaimed 45 recipients from a variety of professional backgrounds and experience.

The awardees demonstrated various acts of kindness through their volunteer work in the community.

Vargas said: “The main reason DISG is presenting an award is to pay tribute to individuals for the excellent work they have done and for fostering a sense of belonging in the community. They share their skills and distinct talents, allowing many to succeed in Canada.”

“Our goals in DISG are to create a legacy in bringing people together in our diverse community, create inclusivity, carry out anti-racism efforts, remove discrimination, and empower communities through capacity building.”

“In conclusion,” Vargas noted, “we will strive to continue this appreciation by highlighting diverse ethnic backgrounds for the next future event.”

Dancethnicities and Migrant Recognition Night was held on December 27, 2024 at the Riverside Grand Ballroom Banquet Hall in Richmond.

Vargas’s DISGBC is a community-based group that promotes respect for diversity and supports inclusion.

As an organization, DISGBC is committed to creating safe spaces where diverse communities and individuals can share their culture and heritage.