Jehovah’s Witnesses Announce Invitation Campaign B.C. residents invited to two special events in April

Vancouver BC – April 12/2025—Jehovah’s Witnesses have launched a month-long campaign to invite Tagalog speaking residents in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna to two special events in April 2025.

On the evening of Saturday, April 12, Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world will gather for their annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ. In previous years, the event has drawn some 20 million people globally.

“Every year, millions of Jehovah’s Witnesses invite others to join us in remembering Jesus Christ,” said Lance Cloarec spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The purpose of our month-long campaign is to extend the invitation to this very special event to as many residents in our community as possible.”

The annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal will feature a talk highlighting the importance of Jesus’ death and how all mankind benefits from his sacrifice. The event is one hour in duration and is free and open to the public.

Vancouver location: 3280 Grandview Highway at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, please visit the event’s online invitation on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In addition, a special talk titled “Can Truth Be Found?” will be delivered at the same location on Saturday, April 5, at 10:00 a.m. The 30-minute, Bible-based public talk will highlight what Jesus said about truth and where it can be found in this time of increasing misinformation. The talk will be followed by a one-hour discussion of a scriptural topic featuring audience participation.

To learn more about these special events and how to attend, please visit jw.org.