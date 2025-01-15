A Partnership Sparkling with Purpose

Vancouver, BC – Arctic Fame Diamonds, a leading name in the jewelry industry, has officially joined forces with Miss Filipinas Worldwide as a co-presenter for the search for Canada’s representative to the Miss Universe Philippines 2025. This partnership celebrates shared values of beauty, class, and integrity, perfectly aligning the visions of both Arctic Fame Diamonds and the Miss Filipinas Worldwide organization.

As a trusted Direct Diamond Source and Jewelry Manufacturer since 1989, Arctic Fame Diamonds specializes in crafting unique, handmade engagement rings and custom designs. With four (4) locations in the Metro Vancouver, the company is known for its ethical sourcing thus, ensuring all diamonds are conflict-free.

The partnership reflects Arctic Fame Diamonds’ support for celebrating the strength, elegance, and cultural pride of Filipina-Canadians as they compete for a chance to represent Canada at The Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Adding even more brilliance to the Finals Night of Miss Filipinas Worldwide on January 25, 2025, at the Anvil Theatre, New Westminster, Arctic Fame Diamonds will present a special award: The Miss Arctic Fame Award. This award will honor the candidate who best exemplifies beauty, elegance, and integrity—the core values that both Arctic Fame Diamonds and Miss Filipinas Worldwide uphold.

The recipient of the Miss Arctic Fame Award will receive a stunning jewelry piece exclusively designed and crafted by Arctic Fame Diamonds. This unique honor celebrates the candidate’s remarkable qualities and further enhances the prestige of the event.

Together, Arctic Fame Diamonds and Miss Filipinas Worldwide are redefining beauty by celebrating authenticity, elegance, and empowerment—proving that brilliance isn’t just about diamonds; it’s about values that last a lifetime.

For more information on Arctic Fame Diamonds, visit their locations or their website: https://www.famediamonds.com