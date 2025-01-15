Vic Sotto to file legal complaint against director Darryl Yap

Veteran TV host and comedian Vic Sotto is set to file a formal legal complaint against controversial filmmaker Darryl Yap over the teaser for Yap’s upcoming movie, The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.

The film is based on the life of the late actress Pepsi Paloma, whose tragic story has long been a subject of intrigue and controversy.

According to Sotto’s legal counsel, the Eat Bulaga! host will file the complaint at the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The teaser, released on January 1, 2025, sparked widespread controversy for explicitly mentioning Sotto’s name in a dramatic scene featuring Gina Alajar and Rhed Bustamante.

Alajar plays Charito Solis, a veteran actress, while Bustamante portrays Pepsi Paloma.

Controversial scene and public reaction

In the teaser, Charito confronts Pepsi and asks directly if Vic Sotto raped her. The emotionally charged dialogue is as follows:

Charito (Gina Alajar): “Explain this to me! Tell me! Explain it to me because I don’t understand. Pepsi, answer me! Were you raped by Vic Sotto?”

Pepsi (Rhed Bustamante): “Yes!”

The teaser concludes with a caption that reads:

“LABAN O BAWI

‘Pepsi Paloma accused Vic Sotto and others of rape; however, she later withdrew the charges. Why?’”

The film’s timing

The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma is slated for release in February 2025, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Pepsi Paloma’s death on May 31, 1985, which was ruled a suicide.

Legal and ethical implications

Sotto’s legal team argues that the explicit mention of his name in the teaser could amount to defamation and damage his reputation. They stress that any allegations linking him to Paloma’s case were dismissed decades ago, and the case is now closed.

Under Philippine law, particularly the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10175), defamation committed through digital platforms can be prosecuted as cyber libel, which carries heavier penalties than traditional libel.

Sotto’s camp also highlighted filmmakers’ ethical responsibilities in handling sensitive subjects. Legal experts have pointed out that while freedom of expression and artistic license are protected, these rights should not violate others’ reputations or perpetuate unproven allegations.

As of this writing, Darryl Yap has yet to state the complaint. Known for his polarizing and provocative films, Yap has previously courted public controversy with his works tackling sensitive societal issues.

Broader context

The controversy surrounding The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma reopens discussions about the actress’s mysterious death and the allegations she made during her lifetime. Pepsi Paloma accused Vic Sotto and two other entertainers of sexual assault in 1982 but later withdrew her complaint, reportedly after settling.

The case has also raised broader questions about the role of cinema in revisiting controversial historical events. While some view Yap’s film as a means of sparking critical dialogue, others see it as a sensationalized attempt to capitalize on unresolved issues at the expense of individuals’ reputations.

The outcome of this legal battle may set a precedent for the balance between creative freedom and accountability in Philippine filmmaking. (K. Manalo /Daily Chronicle)