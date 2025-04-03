Philippines, Canada to build roadmap for closer defence ties

The Philippines and Canada are working on ways to deepen military relations.

On January 17, 2025, the Department of National Defense (DND) of the Philippines hosted the inaugural meeting of the Defense Cooperation Working Group (DCWG) of the two countries.

“Both sides agreed to develop a roadmap for future collaboration, prioritizing initiatives such as joint military exercises, professional military education exchanges, defense modernization, and cybersecurity training,” DND spokesperson and assistant secretary Arsenio Andolong said in a report by the Manila Bulletin newspaper.

The meeting was attended by DND officials, key officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of Foreign Affairs representatives, and their Canadian counterparts.

Marita I. Yoro, who is the DND’s assistant secretary for international affairs, headed the Philippine delegation.

Scott Miller led the Canadian delegation. He is assistant deputy minister for policy with Canada’s Department of National Defence.

“Canada is proud to stand with the Philippines in ensuring regional stability, addressing shared security challenges, and promoting mutual respect for sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law,” Miller said in the Manila Bulletin report.

The January 17, 2025 inaugural meeting of the Defense Cooperation Working Group of the two countries follows steps taken by the Philippines and Canada to enhance security cooperation.

As a prime example, top officials have indicated that the two nations are working on an agreement to govern the presence of their visiting military forces.

The deal is expected to be along the lines of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the U.S.

David Hartman, who is Canada’s ambassador to the Philippines, said in a media interview in 2024 that his country wishes to “conclude this so quickly”.

Gilbert Teodoro Jr., Secretary of the Department of National Defense of the Philippines, indicated in a separate interview last year that Manila wishes to forge troop access agreements with Canada, France, and New Zealand.

Teodoro also expressed hope that the agreements could be sealed in 2025.

The Philippines and U.S. entered into a VFA in 1998, and the agreement was ratified by the Philippine Senate in 1999.

The VFA between the Philippines and the U.S. sets the rules for visiting American and Filipino military personnel.

On January 19, 2024, Teodoro and Hartman signed a memorandum of understanding to lay the ground for closer military ties.

“I’m glad to hear that there is a strong intention on both sides to deepen and strengthen the relationships by forging new milestones in our defence relations to culminate, perhaps, with the Visiting Forces Agreement [VFA],” Teodoro Jr. said in a statement at the time.

Also in 2024, Canada participated as observer in the biggest military exercise so far between the Philippines and U.S., which was held from April 22 to May 10.

More than 16,000 Filipino and American personnel trained together in Balikatan 2024. “Balikatan” is a Filipino word meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder”.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines hosted an international observer program for Balikatan 2024, with 14 countries participating, including Canada.

On November 27, 2022, Canada launched its new Indo-Pacific Strategy, which will guide the country’s engagement with the strategically important region over the next decade.

An official media release stated that the strategy includes regional security.

“The central tenet of the Indo-Pacific Strategy is acting in Canada’s national interests, while defending our values. It positions Canada as a reliable partner to the region, now and into the future,” the release explained.

The Canada chapter of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) has put together a briefing paper, which includes, other others, concerns about Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The ICHRP-Canada briefing paper stated that the strategy “signals a shift from Canada’s long standing role as a peacekeeper and humanitarian actor toward a more militarized role”.

“Canada’s initiatives such as the enhanced defense cooperation with the Philippines, the annual deployment of Royal Canadian Navy ships under Operation Horizon, Canada’s participation in the Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training (CARAT) series, such as the Exercise Sama Sama and the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOFVA) being negotiated with the Philippine government, which are purportedly aimed at strengthening regional security, risk being perceived as tacit support for regimes accused of human rights violations, such as the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” group stated.

By Carlito Pablo