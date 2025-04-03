Miss Filipinas Worldwide 2025 Kickoff: Delegates Welcomed and Press Conference Held on Opening Day!

The journey to the Miss Filipinas Worldwide 2025 crown began on January 21, 2025, with a press conference and welcome dinner at Grandt Kitchen in Surrey, BC. This pageant marks the beginning of a journey for 18 remarkable women from across Canada, each vying for the opportunity to represent Canada for the Ms. Philippines Universe pageant back in the Philippines.

The grand finale will be held on January 25, 2025, at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

This evening of glamour, talent, and cultural celebration offers two ticket options: exclusive VIP Platinum Access (Dress Circle) at $250, with entry at 5:00 PM, and Silver Tickets at $100 for the main program starting at 6:00 PM. Limited slots are available for VIP access.

Adding to the excitement, Miss Pauline Amelinckx-Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up and Miss Charm Philippines 2023—will serve as the host for the final’s night. Community partner: UFCABC. Media Partner: RF Media Group- Rey. With tickets selling fast, reserve your seats now and cheer on your favorite candidate and witness this prestigious event firsthand!