Press Night of Miss Universe Philippines Canada 2025 Pageant Showcases Intelligence, Grace, Talent

(2025 January 21). Surrey, CA—The excitement for the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines Canada Pageant is officially building as official candidates step into the spotlight for what indicates to be a remarkable night of elegance, empowerment, and fierce competition.

On January 21, 2025, the Grandt Kitchen Restaurant in Surrey, BC, hosted the highly anticipated Press Night that set the stage for this year’s pageant journey.

Hosted by Miss Universe Philippines Canada, Inc., Miss Filipinas Worldwide, and Aces and Queens, the event provided a first glimpse of the 18 exceptional candidates vying for the prestigious crown. As the contestants introduced themselves to the press and the public, their candidate numbers were assigned, and their excitement was profound. These young women are not only competing for the title but are ambassadors of grace, intelligence, and cultural pride.

Behind the Scenes: The Commitment of the Candidates

During the Press Night, each candidate signed important documents guiding them through the pageant journey. These included the Non-Disclosure Agreement, the official Pageant Contract, and the Pageant’s Daily Guidelines. The comprehensive schedule of activities outlined the exciting days ahead, culminating in the grand Coronation Night on January 25, 2025, at the Anvil Theatre in New Westminster, BC.

At the press conference, the candidates were reminded of the importance of adhering to the pageant’s values and guidelines. Global Director for Canada, Michiko Unso, clarified that the pageant fosters an empowering and respectful environment, emphasizing that participation should never feel coercive. “We want every candidate to feel free to express themselves and pursue their dreams,” she said, “but they must also uphold the standards of conduct that reflect the values of the organizations supporting this event.”

Coronation on January 25, 2025

With just days until the Finals, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. The Coronation Night is an extraordinary celebration of Filipino culture highlighting the Filipina’s love for brains, beauty, and talent. Fans of the pageant can expect dazzling performances, inspiring stories, and the crowning of the next Miss Universe Philippines Canada who will fly to the Philippines to compete for the crown that determines the country’s official representative to Miss Universe. The event will occur at 6:00 PM on January 25, 2025, at the Anvil Theatre in New Westminster, BC.

Get Your Tickets Now

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Miss Universe Philippines Canada 2025 Pageant, visit the official website at https://www.missuniversephilippines.ca or contact Mr. Christian Cunanan, President of United Filipino-Canadian Associations of BC, for more details. UFCABC is a proud sponsor and co-organizer of this exciting event.

Join us on January 25 for a night that celebrates beauty, talent, and the spirit of the Philippines. Get your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable celebration!

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

(MBB)