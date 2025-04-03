Judy Ann Santos takes on Gordon Ramsay’s halo-halo challenge

Award-winning actress and chef Judy Ann Santos was invited to participate in the interactive segment of British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s event on Monday at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

She was joined by Danica Lucero from the Center for Culinary Arts Manila; vlogger Ryan Morales Reyes or Ninong Ry, who is known for his cooking videos and humor; and Bea Therese Qua, the head chef of Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill Philippines.

The mini-Masterchef challenge was for the four of them to prepare halo-halo with their own secret ingredient, and just within 10 minutes.

Lucero added kamias and sweetened jackfruit to her halo-halo, while Ninong Ry used coco jam. Qua added Asin Tibuok from Bohol, and Santos went for black sesame polvoron.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News backstage, the actress confessed: “Iba rin naman ‘yung kabog ng dibdib ko kanina, hindi ako ready. Para akong mahihilo, mahihimatay.”

“But those are literally the priceless moments. ‘Yung nandiyan siya kasi sa tabi mo, totoo ba talaga ‘to? Is this really happening?”

She also admitted that Ramsay’s presence can be a little intimidating. “For the simple reason na, of course, he is Gordon Ramsay. Plus the fact na napapanood mo siya, kasi renowned chef siya.”

“Sana magustuhan niya” was all on Santos’ mind when Ramsay approached her and tasted her halo-halo. He even asked her how much leche flan she added to the dessert.

In the end, the young chef Lucero won Ramsay’s elusive tastebuds and took home a signed jacket as a prize.

The award-winning celebrity chef promised to be back in Manila and mentioned the possibility of opening more restaurants in the country.

During the fun Q&A with the guests and budding chefs, he shared the importance of continuously evolving and learning new flavors and recipes.

“The Filipino cuisine for me is like the sleeping beauty of Asia,” he said.

“We take the basic recipes from generations and we evolve it, we respect the ingredients. Whether it’s the amazing adobo or the beautiful sisig, whatever that is, we will respect the DNA and it’s every chef’s responsibility to push the boundaries.”

Ramsay opened his namesake restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill, last year at the Newport World Resorts. (MJ Felipe, ans-cbn)