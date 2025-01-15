Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Community Announcement

UFCABC sets directions for 2025

The first UFCA BC Executive Board of Directors Meeting for 2025 held January 3rd, was a resounding success, marked by a palpable sense of enthusiasm and collaboration.
The meeting was highly productive, yielding innovative ideas and suggestions that will propel us forward.
With its excellent dynamics, this meeting set the tone for a fantastic year ahead, filled with exciting events, charitable endeavors, and community service.
Here’s to another remarkable year!
Attendees: Christian Cunanan, Salve Dayao, Arcie Lim, Rene Alcantara, Janice Lozano. Bert Parungao, Rudy Tuliao, Merlina Fayusal, Agnes Uguil, Allan Fernandez,Virgil Hilario, Rain Orogo. Khriistine Carino, Kamila Del Rosario

