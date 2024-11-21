Swimmer Hilario, thrower Dialino secure 3 golds in PH National Para Games

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 20, 2024
  • Sports
    • MANILA — Swimmer Carl Hilario and thrower Arvin Dialino are the first athletes to win three gold medals in the eighth edition of the Philippine National Para Games.

    Hilario, an 18-year-old from Aklan, ruled the men’s 200-meter freestyle and 100m butterfly S14 on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool a day after striking gold in the 100m freestyle, boosting his chance of making it to the para national team.

    “Palagi kaming sumasali sa mga local tournaments pero first time namin dito (sa PNPG). Swerte naman at nakapanalo kami ng tatlong golds,” said Hilario’s coach, Allan Gomez.

    S14 swimmers such as Hilario have an intellectual impairment with difficulty on pattern recognition, sequencing and memory as well as slower reaction times.

    Hilario reached the wall in the 200m free in two minutes and 31.80 seconds after finishing the 100m fly in 1:21.31 during the five-day meet organized by the Philippine Paralympic Committee and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

    Dialino, 38, bagged his third gold medal after topping the men’s shot put F40/F41 class over at the Philsports track and field oval.

    The pride of Antipolo City, Dialino threw the metal sphere to a distance of 5.22 meters in defeating Pangasinan’s Manolito Parica (4.41m) and Baguio’s Ronald Lacuata (2.93m).

    Meanwhile, Justine Oliveros secured a pair of golds in the men’s 100m butterfly S8-9-10 in one minute and 42.59 seconds and 400m freestyle S8-9-10 (6:20.73). (abs-cbn)

    Captions: Para thrower Arvin Dialino in action in the 2024 Philippine National Para Games. Handout/PSC

    Para swimmer Carl Hilario of Aklan, a triple gold medalist in the 2024 Philippine National Para Games. Handout/PSC

