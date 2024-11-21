Entrepreneur and ex-jungolf ace Brixton Aw rules Mabuhay Miles Elite golf

TAGAYTAY— Brixton Aw, a former junior golfer who has dabbled into business full time for the last 23

years, on Thursday topped the 28th Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf tournament at the composite

Midlands and Lucky 9 course after shooting a net five-under-par 67 using the System 36 method of scoring.

“It was a great day,” Aw said after canning five birdies and almost acing two holes in a hot performance

that made up for what he called was a sub-par stint he had last year when he was first invited to the

tournament that was held at The Orchard in Cavite.

“Last year wasn’t really for me because I couldn’t nail the putts–that’s why I won the most pars award,” Aw said with a hearty laugh in recalling his tournament debut.

“I almost aced two holes this time and knew that it was a special round,” added the 45-year-old owner of

lubricants company Creative Sparx, Inc. He became an Elite member of the frequent fliers club of the

country’s flag carrier because of business trips to Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, among other countries.

“I really had a lot of fun.”

The latest holding of the event was a blockbuster hit, with close to 350 invited members attending and

playing the well-manicured Midlands and Highlands courses and the Lucky 9. The awarding ceremonies

hosted by former volleyball star Gretchen Ho had a very jovial mood with actress Gabbi Garcia and hit

band Side A performing even as food and beverages overflowed.

The victory was worth 134,000 Mabuhay Miles points for Aw–good for a business class ticket to the

United States. Jenz Vincent Tecson won the low gross championship after firing a 75.

Jay Bengzon won the Sponsors/Guests division after shooting an 83 for a net 72, with Mary Jocelyn Garcia copping the ladies title also with a net of 72. Marvin Caparros fired a gross 78 and for a net 70 for the Seniors Championship.

The organizing Mabuhay Miles has promised to make this an even bigger event when the 29th edition rolls along next year.

The 28th staging of the 18-hole tournament was supported by Hole-In-One sponsors Mercedes Benz

Philippines, Okada Manila, Newport World Resorts, Get Go’s Golf Cart and Philippine Airlines.

Diamond sponsors included Mastercard and Nustar Resort and Casino, while HSBC was a Platinum

sponsor.

Gold sponsors were PNB, Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, Seda Hotels, Tumi and Asian Journal. Silver

sponsors included The Farm at San Benito, Tanduay Distillery, Asia Brewery, Marivent Hotels & Resorts

Inc./Las Casas Filipina de Acuzar, SMAC, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Seafood City, ETON

PROPERTIES PHILIPPINES, INC., MICROWINE/Liquor Kingdom Trading, LA CONDESSA/Global8

Finance Corp., The Travel Club and Hertz Asia Pacific.

Panorama Villas, Innovator Luggage and Wharf Hotels joined as donors. (Corporate Affairs PAL)