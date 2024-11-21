Brixton Aw (center) receives the overall net championship trophy of the 28th Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles Elite invitational golf tournament from (left) PAL Director David Ong, PAL Assistant Vice President for Loyalty Gino Domingo, PAL Director Ramon Dizon and PAL Vice President for Sales Bud Britanico. (Photo by Louie Abad)

Entrepreneur and ex-jungolf ace Brixton Aw rules Mabuhay Miles Elite golf

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 20, 2024
  • Sports
  • Page Views 2

    • TAGAYTAY— Brixton Aw, a former junior golfer who has dabbled into business full time for the last 23
    years, on Thursday topped the 28th Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf tournament at the composite
    Midlands and Lucky 9 course after shooting a net five-under-par 67 using the System 36 method of scoring.

    “It was a great day,” Aw said after canning five birdies and almost acing two holes in a hot performance
    that made up for what he called was a sub-par stint he had last year when he was first invited to the
    tournament that was held at The Orchard in Cavite.

    “Last year wasn’t really for me because I couldn’t nail the putts–that’s why I won the most pars award,” Aw said with a hearty laugh in recalling his tournament debut.

    “I almost aced two holes this time and knew that it was a special round,” added the 45-year-old owner of
    lubricants company Creative Sparx, Inc. He became an Elite member of the frequent fliers club of the
    country’s flag carrier because of business trips to Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, among other countries.
    “I really had a lot of fun.”

    The latest holding of the event was a blockbuster hit, with close to 350 invited members attending and
    playing the well-manicured Midlands and Highlands courses and the Lucky 9. The awarding ceremonies
    hosted by former volleyball star Gretchen Ho had a very jovial mood with actress Gabbi Garcia and hit
    band Side A performing even as food and beverages overflowed.

    The victory was worth 134,000 Mabuhay Miles points for Aw–good for a business class ticket to the
    United States. Jenz Vincent Tecson won the low gross championship after firing a 75.
    Jay Bengzon won the Sponsors/Guests division after shooting an 83 for a net 72, with Mary Jocelyn Garcia copping the ladies title also with a net of 72. Marvin Caparros fired a gross 78 and for a net 70 for the Seniors Championship.

    The organizing Mabuhay Miles has promised to make this an even bigger event when the 29th edition rolls along next year.
    The 28th staging of the 18-hole tournament was supported by Hole-In-One sponsors Mercedes Benz
    Philippines, Okada Manila, Newport World Resorts, Get Go’s Golf Cart and Philippine Airlines.
    Diamond sponsors included Mastercard and Nustar Resort and Casino, while HSBC was a Platinum
    sponsor.

    Gold sponsors were PNB, Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, Seda Hotels, Tumi and Asian Journal. Silver
    sponsors included The Farm at San Benito, Tanduay Distillery, Asia Brewery, Marivent Hotels & Resorts
    Inc./Las Casas Filipina de Acuzar, SMAC, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Seafood City, ETON
    PROPERTIES PHILIPPINES, INC., MICROWINE/Liquor Kingdom Trading, LA CONDESSA/Global8
    Finance Corp., The Travel Club and Hertz Asia Pacific.

    Panorama Villas, Innovator Luggage and Wharf Hotels joined as donors. (Corporate Affairs PAL)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Swimmer Hilario, thrower Dialino secure 3 golds in PH National Para Games

    Next Story

    EJ Obiena’s dream of a pole vault facility in PH is coming true

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 November 2024
      23 mins ago No comment

      Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Canadian breakdancer and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, will host a breakdance demonstration at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. ...

    • Photo by the Canadian Armed Forces.
      14 November 2024
      6 days ago No comment

      How Filipinos contribute to Canada’s diverse military

      As one of the biggest racialized populations in Canada, Filipinos are helping build a diverse and inclusive society. Filipinos are found in almost every aspect of life in the country, including the military. In the lead-up to this year’s commemoration of Remembrance Day and Veterans’ Week, Statistics Canada on ...

    • 07 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos congratulates Trump

      President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the November 5, 2024 U.S. presidential election. “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos ...

    • Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on October 27, 2024 in The Vatican.
      04 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

      MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. At Sunday’s Angelus address at the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff reportedly mentioned praying for the victims of Kristine. “I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May ...

    • 04 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Duterte: no apology, no excuses for drug war

      Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024 offered no apologies or excuses for his actions as he faced a Senate investigation into his widely criticized bloody war on drugs for the first time. Before reading his prepared statement during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon subcommittee, ...