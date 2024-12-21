All Canadians: All Canadians Crowned Drive & Dish Basketball Season 5 Champions: A Historic Victory IC Delta Secures Back-to-Back Title: Drive & Dish Basketball Elite Conference Tactical Triumphs: Crowned U11 Champions in Drive & Dish Basketball Drive, Dish, Dominate: Elevate Your Game With Us

Drive & Dish Basketball Season 5 and U11 League Finals: Conclude With A Spectacular Showdown!

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 17, 2024
  • Sports
    • The Drive & Dish Basketball Season 5 and U11 League Finals wrapped up with an electrifying conclusion that will be remembered by fans and players alike! The All Canadians achieved a historic milestone by clinching their first Season 5 Championship in an intense battle against the formidable FILAC All Stars, winning with a final score of 83-80.

    The All Canadians set the pace early in the game, dominating the first and second periods thanks to the exceptional shooting of #23 Anoka Athaya and #7 AJ Imperial, who were on fire from beyond the arc. Their long-range shooting was pivotal as they built a solid lead going into the third quarter. However, the FILAC All Stars made a vigorous comeback, initiating an 8-0 run that trimmed the lead to just 8 points. In the closing moments of the game, the All Canadians showcased remarkable poise, regrouping and holding their ground during the crucial last three minutes. Despite a valiant effort from the FILAC All Stars, who tried to regain control, they ultimately ran out of steam, allowing the All Canadians to secure their maiden championship. #23 Anoka Athaya was honored as Finals MVP for his stellar performance, which included 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

    In the Elite Conference Finals, the IC Delta successfully defended their title, emerging victorious over the Hot Shots with a thrilling score of 46-45. The Hot Shots fought back fiercely from a significant deficit but fell short in the nail-biting last moments of the game, missing the opportunity to clinch victory with just 7.5 seconds remaining. The outstanding play of #5 Jonathan Eugenio garnered him the Finals MVP award, contributing 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in a tense showdown.

    Meanwhile, in the U11 League, the Tactical celebrated their first championship title after defeating the Drive & Dish Dragons, 43-34. The Tactical exhibited dominance throughout the game, maintaining control from start to finish. #24 Gabe Alejandro earned Finals MVP honors, finishing with an impressive performance of 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal.

    Commissioner John Raganit expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Drive & Dish Basketball community, thanking God, families, friends and all our supporters, especially our key and generous sponsors: Ken Vasquez, Downtown Kia, Marlon Parel, BMS Plumbing and Mechanical, and ReyFort Media Group. Your continued support is instrumental in the success of our league.

    For those interested in joining the action for Drive & Dish Basketball Season 6, Youth League and Masters League, please connect with us via social media at Drive & Dish Basketball, or reach out through email at [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also visit our website at drivendish.com or contact us via WhatsApp at 778.822.4966. We can’t wait to see everyone back for Season 6!

     

