2024 Brotherhood Basketball Cup Championship

The Brotherhood Basketball Cup 2024 season concluded on Sunday, December 1st at the St. Bernadette School Gym in Surrey.

The SC2 JP Velasco Real Estate cagers won 64-55 in a close match, with SB2 IC Delta (sponsored by Raycel Fortaleza) garnering 1st Runner-Up honours. The league’s MVP Award went to Tony Invento of JP Velasco, as his teammate Xtian

Ferrer was voted as the Finals MVP.

Earlier, Team SC4 Samaritans placed 2nd Runner-Up over the SB3 Good Shepherd Defenders. The Samaritans’ Medardo Muñoz and Romulo Abobo were given Rookie of the Year and Sportsmanship awards respectively.

In 2006, the BBC was organized by brothers within the Couples for Christ (CFC) community in the Vancouver Chapter to promote brotherhood and bonding within

CFC brothers and their families, as well as to have a weekly recreational sports activity for a good cause. Teams were formed from each of the Greater Vancouver

Area consisting of active CFC members.

The league is a proud supporter of Answering the Cry of the Poor (ANCOP) with fundraising efforts through weekly food concessions and sponsorship. All proceeds from these sales are donated to ANCOP.

This current incarnation of the BBC started in 2019 and still continues with incumbent league coordinators Dennis Denina and Arthur Carandang.

See Brotherhood Basketball Cup details and current rosters at www.leaguelineup.com/2024BrotherhoodLeague

(photos by Sharon Denina)