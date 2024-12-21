Ayumi Naquita

    • Name: AYUMI NAQUITA

    Birthday: June 12

    Place of Birth: Paranaque Metro Manila

    Present City: Vancouver

    About myself:

    I am the proud business owner of AyumiSnapNStyle Clothing and Photobooth in Vancouver. I completed my college education in the Philippines, and I also hold a degree in HR and Payroll here in Canada. Currently, I am honored to be one of the candidates for Ms. Universe Philippines Canada.

    Dream Job: My dream job Is to become a CEO of my own company.

    Something I love about myself:

    I love my drive to create and grow, whether through my business or personal goals. I’m proud of my journey and how I keep learning and improving. Most of all, I love my determination to make the most of every opportunity.

    Role model: My role model is my father. He taught me how to be strong, independent, and smart, and he instilled in me the values of kindness and courage. Through his guidance, I learned to face life’s challenges with confidence, knowing that no matter where life takes me, I have the strength to overcome it. His wisdom and love will always stay with me.

    FAV. ACTORS: Liam Neeson

    FAV. VOCALIST: Rico Blanco

    FAV QUOTE: Always push yourself, because no one will do it for you

    Instagram Account: Ayumi Kazuno

     

