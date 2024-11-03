Mable Elmore remains undefeated, wins new term as MLA

Mable Elmore has won a new term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of B.C.

Elmore secured a fresh mandate as B.C. MLA for Vancouver-Kensington in the October 19, 2024 provincial election.

Elmore first ran successfully for MLA in 2009 and won re-election in 2013, 2013, and 2020.

She is well-regarded as the first and only MLA in B.C. who is of Filipino heritage.

On election night, Elmore monitored the results together with her volunteers and media representatives at the Migrante House in Vancouver.

“It’s an honour to have the trust of voters in Kensington,” Elmore told Theresa Barrera of OMNI News Filipino Edition after the count showed she won by landslide.

Elmore also thanked the Filipino community for its overwhelming support.

During the campaign, Filipino community representatives provided resounding endorsements for her re-election.

Endorsers include Christian Cunanan, president of the United Filipino Canadian Associations in B.C. (UFCABC); Joel Castillo; Salve Dayao; Bert Parungao; Amado Mercado Jr.; Mario Cataquiz of the Batangas Community Support Society of Metro Vancouver

Nellie Monedera of the Antiqueno Binirayan Association of B.C.; Erie Maestro of Migrante B.C.; Edwin Padilla; Narcy Vinluan; Valor Armor Corrales; Mary Tugade; Tony Ortega.

Lailani Tumaneng, a school board trustee in North Vancouver; labour union organizer Cora Mojica; Rona Bunda and Mary Joy Neri of the One Filipino Cooperative of B.C. and One Housing Society; Lina Vargas of the Diversity and Inclusion Support Group of B.C.

Kamila del Rosario; Allan Fernandez and Jose Policarpio Jr; Ana Napieralski of the Grupo Ilocano Association of B.C.; Mel Abonita; and Rey Fortaleza of the ReyFort Media Group, publisher of Philippine Asian News Today and Philippine Showbiz Today.

A movement called Kababayans for Mable also emerged during the campaign to support Elmore.