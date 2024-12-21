EVACUEES from upland areas in La Castellana, Negros Occidental stay at Saint Vincent's High School Inc. after Kanlaon Volcano erupted on Monday, Dec. 9. (Photo courtesy of Lumyen Castandiello)

Kanlaon eruption displaces 630 families

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 17, 2024
  • News
    • BACOLOD CITY – A total of 628 families or 2,616 individuals were evacuated in La Castellana, Negros Occidental, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said, after the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in neighboring Canlaon City in Negros Oriental on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9.
    They are temporarily staying in various evacuation centers in the town.
    Affected were Barangays Sag-ang, Mansalanao, and Upper and Lower Sitio Mananawin, Barangay Masulog, Remuel Lajo, information officer of the La Castellana municipal government, said.
    Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer visited La Castellana to check the situation and assess necessary assistance from the provincial government.
    Mayor Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan was in Manila for the awarding rites of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).
    In a Facebook post, Mangilimutan said that the Incident Command System (ICS) has been activated.
    She advised residents not to panic, to pray, and prepare for evacuation after Alert Level 3 was raised over Kanlaon Volcano.
    The mayor apologized for her absence but she assured that she is monitoring the situation and the necessary response is being implemented.
    She asked the people to cooperate and follow the advisory of the local government for their safety.
