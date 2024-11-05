Sen. Risa Hontiveros engages with former President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024 at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe the Duterte administration's war on drugs. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Escudero: Hontiveros right to remind Duterte not to curse at Senate hearing

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 4, 2024
  • News
  • Page Views 2

    • MANILA — Senate President Francis Escudero on Tuesday said Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros was correct in urging former President Rodrigo Duterte to stop cursing during the Senate Blue Ribbon Subcommittee on his war on drugs on Monday.

    Senators, who had promised to accord Duterte courtesy as a former president, gave him leeway on Monday to talk about the bloody anti-narcotics campaign.

    Duterte made side comments and, at times, cursed, saying that was just how he is.

    “Magandang pinoint out ni Senator Risa na OA yung pagmumura at walang lugar ‘yan dito sa Senado,” Escudero said.

    (It was good that Senator Risa pointed out that the cursing was too much and has no place at the Senate)

    In his defense, Duterte said that he was only retelling past conversations and that he had cursed during the incidents that he was recounting, but Escudero said that that didn’t seem to be the case in some instances that the former president let loose his signature curse words.

    “Magandang na-point out ‘yun ni Sen. Risa dahil ayaw kong mamanhid ang Senado o ang lipunan o tayong lahat na isiping nating okay lang ‘yun,” Escudero said.

    (It is good that Sen. Risa pointed that out because I do not want the Senate, or society, or all of us, to be desensitized to that and think that that is OK)

    “‘Di okay yun, ah (That is not OK),” the Senate president said.

    ‘UNPARLIAMENTARY’

    The Rules of the Senate prohibit members from using “offensive or improper language against another Senator or against any public institution.”

    Senators have also called out resource speakers for comments and statements that they found offensive.

    In May, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada traded barbs with former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent Jonathan Morales for bringing up his conviction — since reversed — for bribery.

    In September 2022, Sen. Robinhood Padilla scolded Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega for appearing to smirk and making an apparent reference to a Padilla movie during questioning at a budget hearing.

    “Ako po ay senador ng Pilipinas eh, galangin po niya ako,” he said then.

    (I am a senator of the Philippines, he should respect me)

    ‘NO EXCESSIVE COURTESY’

    Despite Duterte’s use of offensive language during his testimony before the panel, Escudero believes there was no excessive grant of courtesy to the former leader.

    “Hindi naman. Nilagay din siya sa lugar niya kaugnay sa kung kailan siya puwede magsalita at hindi puwedeng magsalita,” he said.

    Escudero believes Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who led the probe as subcommittee head, did a good job.

    “Hindi madali ang papel na ginampanan ni Sen. Koko kahapon. At para sa akin nagawa at ginawa niya sa abot ng kaniyang makakaya ang pag-chair at pag-preside sa hearing na ‘yun.”

    (Sen. Koko’s role yesterday was not easy and, for me, he chaired and presided over the hearing as best he could)

    The Senate president added that just having Duterte at the hearing to discuss alleged extrajudicial killings under oath was itself an achievement.

    In a statement on Monday, rights alliance Karapatan said that Duterte had turned the Senate proceedings into “a platform for his usual expletive-laced rants” and a “three-ring circus.”

    The group said that Duterte’s statements offered nothing new from the former leader, “just the usual Duterte who curses through his answers when he squirms his way out of responsibility.”

    Karapatan added that the Senate allowing Duterte free rein at the inquiry would “derail the objective of determining and exacting accountability for the tens of thousands of killings under the war on drugs.”

    Kabataan Party-List Rep. Raoul Manuel, on social media, said “being a former [president] is not a license to waste the time of the Filipino people.” (RG Cruz, abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Khristine: Violent and Destructive

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on October 27, 2024 in The Vatican.
      04 November 2024
      20 mins ago No comment

      Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

      MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. At Sunday’s Angelus address at the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff reportedly mentioned praying for the victims of Kristine. “I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May ...

    • 04 November 2024
      24 mins ago No comment

      Duterte: no apology, no excuses for drug war

      Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024 offered no apologies or excuses for his actions as he faced a Senate investigation into his widely criticized bloody war on drugs for the first time. Before reading his prepared statement during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon subcommittee, ...

    • 24 October 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud: “now a fight to the finish”

      The raging spat between the two most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines isn’t showing signs of letting up. As one political observer noted, the fight between the camps of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and erstwhile ally Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio has reached a point of no return. “This ...

    • 21 October 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Filipino Art is Alive and Well!

      Marianne Valdez, a Canadian-born Filipino visual artist and live painter from Surrey, British Columbia, brings a fresh cultural perspective to contemporary art. Her exhibit, “Masaganang Buhay: A Bountiful Life,” opened at the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver on October 11th. It was warmly welcomed by Acting Consul General Analyn ...

    • 21 October 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      I4 – 2024: Initiate, Innovate, Integrate, Inspire—A Successful Gathering of Filipino Professionals

      UFCABC extends its congratulations to the team behind the successful I4-2024 held this past Saturday, September 28th, at the Vancouver Community College Downtown Campus.The event, organized by the Filipino Canadian Construction Society (FCCS), the Society of Filipino Engineers in BC (SFEBC), and the United Architects of the Philippines BC ...