Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza: A Weekend of Fun, Culture, and Excitement!

Surrey is set to come alive with the vibrant colors and sounds of the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza on June 29 & 30, 2024. This two-day event, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, promises an unforgettable experience packed with activities, prizes, and a showcase of Filipino culture.

Event Highlights:



Informative Booths and Exhibitors:

Explore booths that highlight the rich heritage of the Filipino community.

Enjoy a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks featuring authentic Filipino cuisine.

Network with community leaders and representatives from various ethnic backgrounds.

World-Class Entertainment:

Enjoy live performances by world-renowned Filipino artists, bringing music and joy to the event.

Get moving with quick Zumba dance lessons, perfect for all ages.

Witness an exciting boxing demonstration by a world champion boxer.

Special Announcements:

Celebrate the introduction of the three divisional basketball champions.

Enter to win a grand prize provided by Philippine Airlines—a roundtrip ticket to the beautiful Philippines!

• Date: June 29 & 30, 2024 (Saturday & Sunday)

• Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

• Location: Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC

• Cultural Immersion: Dive into the best of Filipino culture through food, music, and community activities.

• Exciting Prizes: Take part in fun activities for a chance to win amazing prizes, including a trip to the Philippines.

• Community Engagement: Meet and network with leaders and members of the Filipino and other ethnic communities.

• Entertainment Galore: Enjoy top-notch performances and thrilling demonstrations.

Bring your friends and family for a weekend filled with joy, learning, and celebration. The Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza is where culture, community, and fun come together—don’t miss out!

For more information, visit our website or follow us on social media. See you at the Surrey Civic Plaza on June 29 & 30!