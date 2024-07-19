Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza: A Celebration of Culture, Music, and Fun!

Surrey, BC – Get ready to experience a weekend filled with vibrant culture, exciting music, and fun for the whole family at the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza! This highly anticipated event will take place on June 29 and 30, 2024 at the Surrey Civic Plaza. Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in a fiesta like no other!

The Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza promises to be a spectacular celebration, showcasing the rich diversity and unique traditions of Surrey’s vibrant community. The event will feature an array of activities, performances, and attractions that cater to all ages and interests.

Event Highlights:

Live Performances: Enjoy a diverse lineup of musical acts and dance performances. From traditional folk dances to contemporary hits, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss the headline performances by renowned local and international artists. Cultural Showcase: Explore the cultural pavilion where you can experience the traditions and crafts of different communities. There will be demonstrations, workshops, and exhibits that offer a glimpse into the rich heritage of Surrey’s diverse population. Food and Beverage: Indulge in a culinary journey with a wide variety of food stalls offering delicious cuisines from around the world. Whether you’re craving spicy street food or sweet treats, the food court has it all. Family Fun Zone: Bring the kids to the Family Fun Zone, packed with exciting activities such as face painting, bouncy castles, and interactive games. It’s a perfect spot for children to enjoy themselves while parents relax and soak in the festive atmosphere. Art and Craft Market: Discover unique handmade crafts, jewelry, and artwork from local artisans. The market is an ideal place to pick up one-of-a-kind souvenirs and support local talent. Community Engagement: Learn more about the various community organizations and services available in Surrey. Engage with representatives, participate in discussions, and find out how you can get involved in local initiatives.

Event Details:

Dates: June 29 and 30, 2024 (Saturday & Sunday)

June 29 and 30, 2024 (Saturday & Sunday) Location: Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC

Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC Time: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day

10:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day Admission: Free

The Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of unity, diversity, and the dynamic spirit of Surrey. This event is organized by the City of Surrey in collaboration with numerous community partners, aiming to foster a sense of community pride and togetherness.

Mayor Brenda Locke extends a warm invitation to all residents and visitors: “We are thrilled to host the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza, an event that truly embodies the essence of our vibrant city. We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us in this joyous celebration.”

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to celebrate with friends, family, and neighbors. Come and be part of the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza and create unforgettable memories this June 29 and 30 at the Surrey Civic Centre!

For more information and updates, visit the official event website at www.surreyfiestaextravaganza.com or follow us on social media @SurreyFiesta.

Contact: Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza Organizing Committee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 778-895-6667

Join us for a weekend of fun, culture, and community spirit at the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza!