Marcos-Duterte feud spirals

  • admin
  • November 28, 2024
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 3

    • The ongoing conflict between the camps of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte now appears to be a fight to the bitter end.

    The escalating tensions may leave Marcos with no choice but to strike a decisive blow against the Duterte clique, which includes the vice-president’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

    As Manila-based political analyst Richard Heydarian notes in a recent column with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the “battle lines have been drawn”.

    “Mr. Marcos will either have to respond decisively to repeated and direct threats from his former allies, or risk facing the music once he steps down from office,” Heydarian wrote.

    “As ancient Romans knew: Timidity invites aggression, while decisiveness protects the republic.”

    Heydarian was commenting on the recent ratcheting up of the conflict between the two most powerful political camps in the Philippines.

    This latest escalation was set off on November 23, 2024 when Sara Duterte said that she has
    contracted an assassin to kill Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, if she herself is killed.

    The vice-president stressed in an online media conference that she was not joking.

    Citing an unspecified plot against her life, Sara Duterte said: “Don’t worry about my security because I’ve talked with somebody. I said ‘if I’m killed, you’ll kill BBM, Liza Araneta and Martin Romualdez’. No joke, no joke.” [BBM is the popular initials for the president, which stands for ‘Bongbong Marcos’.]

    “I’ve given my order, ‘If I die, don’t stop until you’ve killed them.’ And he said, ’yes,’” the vice president said.

    Marcos responded on November 25, saying Sara Duterte’s threat is “troubling”.

    “If it’s that easy to plan the assassination of a president, how much more for ordinary citizens?” Marcos said in a recorded video.

    “Such criminal attempts should not be ignored,” the President said, adding that he will resist such moves.

    “As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law,” he said.

    The Philippine Justice Department labelled Sara Duterte the “mastermind” of a plot to assassinate Marcos and directed her to respond to a subpoena.

    “The government is taking action to protect our duly elected President,” Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres told reporters.

    “The premeditated plot to assassinate the President as declared by the self-confessed mastermind will now face legal consequences,” Andres said.

    As if things were not bad enough, Sara Duterte’s father and ex-president Rodrigo Duterte on November 25 called on the military to take action against Marcos and his administration.

    Rodrigo Duterte also repeated one of his previous claims that Marcos is a drug addict.

    “There is a fractured governance in the Philippines right now,” Rodrigo Duterte said during a press conference.

    “Nobody can correct Marcos, nobody can correct [House Speaker Martin] Romualdez… There is no urgent remedy. It is only the military who can correct it,” the former president stated.

    Rodrigo Duterte also urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines to reconsider their support to the Marcos government.

    “How long will you continue to support a president who is a drug addict?” the ex-president asked.

    Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from Lucas Bersamin, who is the Executive Secretary to Marcos.

    In a statement, Bersamin condemned the former president for urging the armed forces to betray their oath of service, describing his actions as “great and evil lengths” to install his daughter, Sara Duterte, as president.

    “No motive is more selfish than calling for a sitting president to be overthrown so that your daughter can take over,” Bersamin stated.

    Marcos’ executive secretary also urged Rodrigo Duterte to respect the Constitution and refrain from “irresponsible” behavior.

    Marcos and Sara Duterte ran under the same ticket in the 2022 national elections.

    The alliance between the Marcos and Duterte camps started to unravel not long after the elections over differences in domestic and foreign matters.

    In June 2024, Sara Duterte resigned from the cabinet of Marcos.

    The vice-president also unleashed a tirade against the president in a freewheeling press conference on October 18 this year, saying, “The sitting leader does not know how to become president.”

    At one point in the same media conference, Sara Duterte said she had told a Marcos family member that she would have the body of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. exhumed and thrown in the South China Sea.

    She also related about thinking of cutting the head of President Marcos.

    By Carlito Pablo

    Share

    Previous Story

    Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 November 2024
      21 hours ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud spirals

      The ongoing conflict between the camps of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte now appears to be a fight to the bitter end. The escalating tensions may leave Marcos with no choice but to strike a decisive blow against the Duterte clique, which includes the vice-president’s ...

    • 20 November 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Canadian breakdancer and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, will host a breakdance demonstration at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. ...

    • Photo by the Canadian Armed Forces.
      14 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      How Filipinos contribute to Canada’s diverse military

      As one of the biggest racialized populations in Canada, Filipinos are helping build a diverse and inclusive society. Filipinos are found in almost every aspect of life in the country, including the military. In the lead-up to this year’s commemoration of Remembrance Day and Veterans’ Week, Statistics Canada on ...

    • 07 November 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos congratulates Trump

      President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the November 5, 2024 U.S. presidential election. “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos ...

    • Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on October 27, 2024 in The Vatican.
      04 November 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

      MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. At Sunday’s Angelus address at the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff reportedly mentioned praying for the victims of Kristine. “I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May ...