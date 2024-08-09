Mable Elmore seeks re-election as B.C. MLA for Vancouver-Kensington

It’s official: Mable Elmore will run for a new term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of British Columbia.

Elmore is seeking to represent her current riding of Vancouver-Kensington in the October 19, 2024 provincial election.

A political trailblazer, Elmore is the first and only MLA in B.C. of Filipino ancestry.

She was nominated as the B.C. NDP’s candidate in a well-attended event at the 411 Seniors Centre in Vancouver on July 28.

The Canadian-born daughter of a nurse originally from the Philippine province of Cebu accepted the nomination.

“I’m so proud to be running again as the B.C. NDP in Vancouver-Kensington,” Elmore said to cheers by friends, supporters, and political allies.

Elmore was introduced at her July 28 nomination by Don Davies, federal NDP Member of Parliament for Vancouver Kingsway.

Davies described Elmore as a “champion of working people”.

“She brings people together like nobody I’ve ever seen in politics,” Davies said.

B.C. NDP Premier David Eby extolled the Vancouver-Kensington MLA in an official media release.

“As the first Filipino MLA to sit in our Legislature, Mable has broken down historic barriers,” Eby said.

As well, “Mable has played a critical role in our government’s groundbreaking anti-racism legislation and been a very effective MLA for her constituents.”

Eby added: “People in Vancouver-Kensington need affordable housing, strong public healthcare, and a more affordable day-to-day life. Mable is committed to delivering for people.”

Elmore was first elected as Vancouver-Kensington MLA in 2009. She was re-elected in 2013, 2017, and 2020.

She is currently Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives.

Elmore previously served as Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long Term Care and Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction.

“In Vancouver, we need a government that will act: that will build homes, that will strengthen public healthcare, and that will make life more affordable,” Elmore said in the same media release that quoted the B.C. NDP premier.

The release noted that since forming government in July 2017, the B.C. NDP has taken action on crucial issues that matter to people in Vancouver-Kensington.

These include helping B.C.’s renters find and keep their homes by limiting rent increases, providing a renter’s rebate, and bringing tens of thousands of rental units back to market through the speculation tax and tough new restrictions on short-term rentals.

The government has also helped people get the care when they need it by building and upgrading hospitals in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond.

In addition, the B.C. NDP government eliminated MSP Premiums, reduced ICBC rates by $500 a year, boosted the B.C. Family Benefit by $445, and cut childcare fees in half.

At the July 28 nomination, Vancouver-Kingsway MLA and Health Minister called for donations to Elmore’s campaign.

Other elected officials who attended the event were: Kelly Greene, MLA, Richmond-Steveston; Aman Singh, MLA, Richmond-Queensborough; Henry Yao, MLA, Richmond Centre; Joan Phillip, MLA, Vancouver-Mount Pleasant; Lailani Tumaneng, school board trustee, North Vancouver; and Jennifer Reddy, school board trustee, City of Vancouver.

Other B.C. NDP candidates for MLA also showed up: Jennifer Blatherwick, Coquitlam-Maillardville;

Christine Boyle, Vancouver-Little Mountain; Sunita Dir, Vancouver-Langara; Sara Eftekhar, West Vancouver-Capilano; and Linda Li, Richmond-Bridgeport.