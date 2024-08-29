Game of Thrones: BBM, Sara battle escalates

Nothing but ashes.

That’s all that remains out of the 2022 electoral alliance that swept to power Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his erstwhile ally but now nemesis, Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

What’s more, Philippine political observers appear to be forewarning of a life-and-death aftermath to the escalating feud between the camps of Marcos Jr., also known as BBM, and Duterte-Carpio.

Former congressman Barry Gutierrez suggested that Duterte-Carpio could pose a grave danger to Marcos Jr.

“She has been driven into a corner, politically, and while that definitely makes her weak, it also makes her desperate, and therefore, dangerous,” Gutierrez said in a report by the South China Morning Post.

For background, Gutierrez is ex-spokesperson for former Vice-President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, who ran but lost to Marcos Jr. in 2022.

Gutierrez also referenced the investigation being conducted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the bloody drug war during the time of Duterte-Carpio’s father and then Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

The elder Duterte and his daughter as well as other personalities are widely reported to be the subjects of future warrants of arrests by the ICC.

“With time and options running out – declining survey ratings and rumours of ICC indictments and possible impeachment only add to the sense of urgency – she may start considering the only card clearly left to her and her family: succession,” Gutierrez said in the August 14, 2024 piece by journalist Raissa Robles with the South China Morning Post.

Gutierrez did not elaborate about the said remaining “card” to Duterte-Carpio and her family.

It must be noted that as the vice-president, Duterte-Carpio is the direct successor to Marcos Jr. in case the Philippine president dies or is incapacitated.

To recall, Duterte-Carpio previously named herself as “designated survivor” when she announced that she was not attending Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22, 2024.

The no-show at Marcos Jr.’s SONA was the first for Duterte-Carpio since their UniTeam alliance catapulted them to power in the 2022 national elections.

In reaction, Manila Congressman Joel Chua said the Vice-President should not joke about being a designated survivor.

“Given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter,” Chua said in a report by the Manila Bulletin.

The Manila congressman noted that Duterte-Carpio was teasing that something bad will happen to Marcos Jr.

“Great care is taken to ensure the security of the President, especially during the SONA,” Chua said.

Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV is a critic of the Dutertes and complainant before the ICC in connection with the drug war waged by then president Duterte from 2016 to 2022.

In the same August 14, 2024 article by the South China Morning Post, Trillanes said that Duterte-Carpio is “dangerous” because she is the direct successor to Marcos Jr. if the latter is taken out of the presidency.

“For as long as she is VP, she’ll be very dangerous. In fact, her being VP is the only thing that is keeping the Dutertes from being politically obliterated,” Trillanes said in the report.

The alliance between the powerful Marcos and Duterte families started to fray not long after the 2022 elections.

On June 19 this year, Duterte-Carpio resigned as education secretary and vice-chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Community Armed Conflict.

In an August 25, 2024 statement, she expressed regret for having endorsed Marcos Jr. as presidential candidate.

As the Philippine Daily Inquirer observed in a report, that move is “yet another sign she has definitely burned her bridges” with Marcos Jr.

In the same statement, Duterte-Carpio apologized to members of Apollo Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) for asking their support for Marcos Jr.

Police are seeking to serve warrants against Quiboloy, a close friend and spiritual adviser of her father.

“This is why I am asking the forgiveness of all members and devotees of the KJC for pleading with you and requesting you to vote for Bongbong Marcos Jr. in 2022,” Duterte-Carpio said.

“You deserve better. Filipinos deserve better,” she said.

Quiboloy is wanted in the United States for alleged conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of children; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

There are also talks that Duterte-Carpio could face impeachment over her use of government funds.

In an ABS-CBN report, political analyst Ronald Llamas speculated that the impeachment might happen before the 2025 mid-term elections.

“From my vantage point, when there is smoke, there is fire. Ako, may probability na talagang may umuugong at hindi lang umuugong, gumagana ang impeachment na ito…’Yang unity matagal nang nasunog ‘yan, abo na ang natira,” Llamas said.

By Carlito Pablo