Matteo Guidicelli attends Harvard Business School in Massachusetts

Actor Matteo Guidicelli is taking a. break from showbiz as he attends the Harvard Business School in Massachusetts.

On social media, Matteo expressed that he is enjoying his stay in the US, where he has built relationships and been inspired by various experiences.

“Here at Harvard Business School, diving deep into learning with some of the best professors—truly inspiring stuff! Spent hours behind the desk with my books and pen, connecting with classmates from all over the world and across so many industries.

“Built amazing relationships and took away experiences I’ll always remember. Definitely one for the books!” wrote Matteo, husband of Kapamilya star Sarah Geronimo, on social media.

Matteo represented the G Productions Incorporated which he launched with Sarah.

Prior to attending Harvard Business School, Matteo finished a degree in marketing management from the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City in 2023.

Matteo was last seen in the Kapuso primetime series “Black Rider.” (R. Requintina, mb.com)