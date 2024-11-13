FATHER AND SON CANADA TOUR

  • November 12, 2024
    • 1Entertainment Production together with Berce Enterprises, in cooperation with Purple Hearts Entertainment Canada is pleased to announce the upcoming concert of PIOLO PASCUAL and IÑIGO PASCUAL. The concert is titled “FATHER AND SON CANADA TOUR” at Bell Performing Arts Centre located at 6250 144 St, Surrey, BC V3X1A2 on NOVEMBER 17, 2024. The Filipino Community will be thrilled to witness a spectacular show of the father and son duo. Be ready to be serenaded by the original hunk himself, PIOLO PASCUAL and equally good looking and talented son, IÑIGO PASCUAL. Join us in this extraordinary and magical night of good music and pure entertainment.

    For TICKETS and SPONSORSHIP, please CALL:

    SANDRA – 604-839-8510

    ANA – 604-715-2679

     

