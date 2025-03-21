Yayo Aguila reveals she has forgiven Baron Geisler: ‘Kung si Lord nga nagpapatawad’

Actress Yayo Aguila revealed that she and her daughter have forgiven Kapamilya actor Baron Geisler. In an episode of Lutong Bahay where she guested earlier this week, she shared that she has accepted his apologies but will never forget what he did to her daughter.

Baron was previously charged with acts of lasciviousness after allegedly groping the breasts of Patrizha Maree Martinez at a bar. The actor was then found guilty by the Makati Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) Branch 61 where he was ordered to pay the sum of ₱30,000 in damages.

After more than a decade since it happened, Yayo shared that they bumped into each other at an event where the Kapamilya actor asked for forgiveness. She felt the sincerity of Baron’s apology which she accepted.

“Oo naman, nagkita na kami, years ago sa isang event ng showbiz. Wala akong choice, nagkasalubong kami tapos binati niya ako. Nag-sorry naman siya, nag-sorry siya so sakin malaking bagay yung it takes guts para makapag-sorry ka. Feeling ko naman sincere siya,” she shared.

The actress then added her daughter shared the same sentiments with her but added that she will never forget what he did to her.

“Ayoko siyang i-judge pero yung nag-sorry siya sa’kin, sinabi ko yun sa daughter ko. Actually, yung anak ko, sabi niya, ‘Ma, napatawad ko naman siya eh, pero hindi ko makakalimutan yung ginawa niya.’ Ganun din ‘yung stand ko,” she added.

Despite forgiving Baron, Yayo maintained that she doesn’t want to work with him in the near future. She claimed that she will only work with him if the material given to them is good but will remain civil with him.

“Napatawad naman na namin siya pero ayoko siya makatrabaho, yung ganun. Pero if given the chance kunyari may magandang project, kasama ko siya, pwede ko naman siyang hindi kausapin sa set. Work is work,” she said.

“So, you don’t have to be friends with him kasi sa work di naman kailangan lahat friends mo. Kung work, work lang,” she continued.

The star maintained that she doesn’t harbor resentment for the Kapamilya actor.

“Kung si Lord nga nagpapatawad, tayo pa kayang tao? Basta at least kami nabawasan naman kami ng bigat sa dibdib forever,” she ended. ( D. Acirto/Push Team, abs-cbn)