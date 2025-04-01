Who is Michael Sager? Get to know GMA-7’s new leading man

MANILA, Philippines — If one has managed to switch on the TV and tune in to GMA-7, there’s a high probability of catching a tall, chinito, moreno actor with prominent dimples playing the rich male archetype in many fictional stories.

Chances are, he is none other than Michael Sager, the 21-year-old actor who currently plays opposite former child star-turned-leading lady Jillian Ward in “My Ilonggo Girl.”

Among all the potential leading men on TV, Michael has been managing to pique the interest of TV viewers with his good looks and beguiling smile.

But who is Michael to edge out the many aspiring leading men from GMA, and even from rival studios?

1. Born in Marinduque; used to don morion at Moriones festival

Michael was born in Gasan, a town in Marinduque.

In an Instagram post on April 7, 2023, Michael shared that he was honored to don again the morion, a costume worn during the Holy Week festival Moriones in Marinduque.

“I grew up seeing people wear the morion mask and outfit during the Lenten season. As an adult, it takes on a different meaning as I better understand the sacrifice and act of atoning for one’s sins. I am honored to take part in this tradition and I am grateful to be back home in Gasan,” Michael wrote in his caption.

2. Grew up in Canada

When he was three, his family immigrated to Vancouver, Canada.

In an interview with GMA News, Michael shared how he missed his family and friends who he grew up with in Canada.

3. First job at 16

Michael said that he learned about hard work and professionalism when he had his first job at 16. His first job was as an ice cream scooper. He also worked as a sales associate.

4. Appeared in Disney channel movie

In a GMA article, Michael said that he appeared as a backup dancer in Disney’s “Descendants.” The 2015 TV film directed by Kenny Ortega was filmed in Vancouver.

5. Almost a ‘PBB’ housemate

In an interview with The STAR, Michael revealed that it was upon the prodding of his father that he was encouraged to join the popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) in 2021.

Michael said that his father knew the winner of the show’s very first season, Nene Tamayo.

He did not push through with “PBB” because of Sparkada, GMA-7’s new batch of talents. Composed of 17 talents, Sparkada, through known talent maker Johnny Manahan, was launched in April 2022.

6. Paired with GMA-7’s next leading ladies

In his early days, he was paired with fellow Cornerstone talent, singer Zephanie. They appeared in the teen-oriented show “Sparkle U.”

He was next cast as the third wheel to the love team of Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay in “Luv Is Caught In His Arms” in 2023.

The following year, he played the role of Euan, originally portrayed by Lee Seung-gi in the Korean drama with the same name, “Shining Inheritance.” He played opposite Kate Valdez, one of GMA-7’s rising leading ladies of “Encantadia” fame.

This year, he returns to primetime opposite Jillian in the nightly show “My Ilonggo Girl,” which premiered last January 10.

7. Film debut

He made his big screen debut in 2023 via the Julia Montes-Alden Richards starrer “Five Breakups and a Romance.” (K. A. Llemit, Philstar)