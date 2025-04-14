Vic Sotto to file legal complaint against director Darryl Yap

Vic Sotto filed 19 counts of cyberlibel against director Darryl Yap on Thursday following the release of a film teaser featuring the late actress Pepsi Paloma, which mentioned Sotto’s name.

Sotto’s legal counsel, Atty. Enrique Dela Cruz, confirmed the case was filed against Yap before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The actor and host arrived at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court accompanied by his wife, Pauleen Luna.

In the teaser of “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma,” the actress portraying Paloma was asked if she was raped by Vic Sotto.

Paloma replied in the affirmative.

In an interview, Sotto said he has kept mum about the viral videos but has now decided to seek justice. “A lot of people have been asking me, ‘ano reaction mo?’ Ito na po yun. Ito na po yung reaction ko. Sabi ko nga eh, ito’y walang personalan ito, i just trust in our justice system. Ako’y laban sa mga irresponsableng tao lalo na pagdating sa social media.”

According to Sotto, no one from the movie production consulted him. “Walang kumunsulta, walang nagpaalam, walang consent.”

Still he does not have any hard feelings against the actors who are part of the movie, saying “wala, trabaho lang yon, no problem.”

He said he has the full support of his family and friends and people who are joining him in his quest for justice.

And as for his message to Yap, Sotto said he has nothing to say but greeted him a “happy new year.”

GMA News Online reached out to Yap for comment but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

Meanwhile, the Muntinlupa RTC immediately ordered the take down of the film trailer.

Yap previously said the film is not about TVJ, the name used for Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, and is about Paloma.

However, he did not deny that TVJ will be featured in the film. ( J. L. CASILAO, GMA Integrated News)