Vestry Meeting: St. Mary the Virgin South Hill Church

The congregation of St. Mary the Virgin-South Hill, with the guidance and leadership of its rector Reverend Expedito Farinas, held its successful 2025 Vestry Meeting meeting last Feb23, 2025.

The Annual reports were presented to the congregation by the Rector, the Wardens, the Mothers Union, Sunday School, Altar Guild, Tea & Coffee Group and the Collection Envelope Secretary. The Treasurer presented the last report with the year-end financial statements and the proposed 2025 budget. All the reports were accepted by the parishioners.

For 2025-2026, the parishioners elected their Parish Council, the Board of Trustees, the Heads of the church’s various programs and committees, and its Lay Eucharistic Administrators.

St. Mary the Virgin-South Hill has an active Migrants’ Ministry as reflected in the Migrante Mass, a joint service of Migrante BC with St Mary every third Sunday of the month.

At the recent Migrants’ Sunday Mass (March 16) , the congregation marked the 30th death anniversary of domestic worker Flor Contemplacion and the15th anniversary of the continuing imprisonment of migrant worker Mary Jane Veloso from the Indonesian prison to her current jail at the Philippine Correctional Institute for Women. Gathered around the memorial altar, Rev. Farinas led the congregation and the members of Migrante BC and the CPS-HR in the lighting of the candles and the prayers not only for Flor and Mary Jane but also for the victims of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

St. Mary the Virgin South Hill is part of the Archdiocese of New Westminster, Anglican Church of Canada. Known as “open & welcoming, celebrating the diversity of all people”, the church is located at 808 East 50th street in East Vancouver. All are truly welcome.