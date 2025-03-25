Vancouver band The Ouch on the road to success

The Ouch, a new band in Vancouver is making noise and on the rise. I sat down with them recently to get to know a little bit more about the band that everyone is talking about. With a sold-out upcoming show in Edmonton, Alberta, it’s clear to see why The Ouch has quickly become a crowd favourite.

1) How did you all come together, and how did you come up with the name “The Ouch”?

It all started when an organizer of Pinoy Band Aid (a benefit concert) reached out to Emman (Drummer) to form a band for the event. Emman then contacted Rhon (Lead Guitarist) to help with the lineup. Rhon suggested Paul (Singer-Guitarist) for his powerful voice and ability to perform in our favorite music genre. Since Rhon and Emman had previously jammed with Will (Bassist) in Emman’s garage, we knew he was the right fit to complete the band.

The name The Ouch came up while we were brainstorming funny band names in our group chat. Someone jokingly suggested “Kurot” (which means “pinch” in Tagalog), and we decided to translate it into English, landing on The Ouch. Since the name sounded catchy, humorous, and made people curious, we stuck with it!

2) Tell us about your upcoming event.

Our Edmonton Trip will be our first-ever performance outside BC and our first concert as the main act, so we’re incredibly excited! This event is a collaboration with other Filipino bands and talented Pinay soloists based in Edmonton. It’s a milestone for us, and we can’t wait to share our music with a new audience.

3) What are your plans for the band?

We plan to keep making music that speaks about life experiences. We tackle challenges faced by Filipinos here abroad, like iur OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers). They will be able to relate to our song ‘Pasaporte’ as it genuinely expresses the actual experience of someone who took the risk of living outside the country. And this kind of music gives them comfort, nostalgia, and joy. We also have other exciting songs to reveal in the upcoming events of the band.

4) What makes you different from other bands?

We plan to focus on creating music that represents the ‘masa’ and the common listeners – their life and experiences., just like our first single ‘Pasaporte’ that talks about OFWs. It’s a blend of heartfelt lyrics with an upbeat rock sound. That song tells stories that resonate with Filipinos living abroad, making our music both relatable and entertaining.

The other songs lined up will try to also rock your hearts out. They will have new flavor, unique sound, and attack.

They will also speak stories like Pasaporte. Our music is a story in itself.

5) How do you deal with conflicts within the band? How do you stay together?

Open communication is key. We make sure to discuss schedules early, prioritize family time, and maintain a balance between band commitments and personal lives. More than just practicing, we take time to bond and support each other, creating a strong connection beyond the music.

6) What do you guys want to promote next?

We are currently promoting our newly released song “PASAPORTE” and planning to work on a music video to reach a wider audience.

7) Message for aspiring musicians who want to start a band?

Change is inevitable in music, so have fun, embrace the journey, and appreciate the people you meet along the way. Trust God’s timing because nothing in music is ever certain. While waiting for your big break, keep improving your skills, stay patient, and always prioritize your family- they are your first and most important supporters.

8) Tell us about your musical influences, creative process, songwriting, band dynamics, and inspirations.

Musical Influences: We are inspired by Wolfgang, Razorback, Eraserheads, Rivermaya, and some Western rock bands.

Genre & Uniqueness: We play alternative rock, but what sets us apart is that we write music based on our experiences as Filipinos living abroad, stories that OFWs can deeply relate to.

Songwriting Process: Our singer, Paul, writes our songs. Once he presents them, we all collaborate on melodies and contribute our own styles, trusting each other’s expertise to bring the song to life.

9) What are each member’s strengths and roles within the band?

Rhon (Lead Guitarist) – Master of multiple genres, skilled at crafting professional-level guitar solos.

Emman (Drummer) – Highly experienced in the music scene, providing solid rhythms.

Will (Bassist) – Creative in composing and performing bass lines.

Paul (Singer-Guitarist) – Songwriting and powerful vocals.

10) What are your short-term and long-term goals for the band?

Short-term Goals:

Fund the production of our newly released song.

Create a music video and promote our music.

Long-term Goals:

Perform in benefit concerts to support causes we believe in.

Organize our own concerts to showcase and promote Filipino talent in Canada or, if given the opportunity, could be international.

Where do you see yourselves in the next few years?

Still making music together, jamming to both our old and new songs, with our wives and kids joining in.

Dream venues you’d love to perform at?

Of course, in the Philippines!

11) How do you plan to grow your fanbase and reach new listeners?

Uploading our music to various social media platforms.

Relying on friends and family to help spread the word.

Covering songs in different genres to attract a wider audience.

Keeping our social media pages active with regular updates.

12) How do you stay updated on current music trends?

We stay connected by listening to new music, watching live performances, and engaging with the Filipino rock music community both locally and online.