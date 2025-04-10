UPAABC Unveils Strategic Plans for 2025-2026: Strengthening Membership, Engagement, Community Impact, Internal Programs, and Systems

Surrey, BC, 11 January 2025—The University of the Philippines Alumni Association in BC held its 2025 Strategic Planning on January 11, 2025, at the WCC Corporate Offices in City Centre, Surrey, presided over by the newly elected President Stephen Andrada, 12 of the freshly minted Board of Directors, and Immediate Past President Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua—now an Executive Committee member, reporting directly to the President, and collaborating closely with the committees working on Knowledge Management Systems, Special Projects and External Collaborations, and Scholarship.

The Strat Planning Agenda started with a brief introduction of the new Board of Directors, followed by a Closing Assessment and SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) Analysis from the previous term. The meeting proceeded to the main and highlight agendum, which is the presentation of key strategic and operational plans from each of the four Vice Presidents.

The UPAABC Membership and Engagement Committee, with VP John Argayosa, aims to create an active and connected membership community that empowers individuals to contribute locally and globally to Filipino-Canadian communities. For 2025-2026, the committee’s mission focuses on increasing membership by 10%, improving engagement by 20%, and establishing a member support program. Immediate initiatives include updating the membership database, creating communication channels like WhatsApp, simplifying fee collection, and standardizing onboarding processes. New member activities such as orientations, inductions, and a Buddy System will be launched, along with long-term plans to introduce UPAABC IDs with perks, increase event visibility, and establish regional chapters and alums programs across British Columbia.

With VP Rhona Nieto-Doria, Internal Affairs and Core Programs plans to achieve the missions by strengthening resources and leveraging the membership directory for financial contributions and expertise. The UPAABC also wants to facilitate mentorship sessions on essential topics for international students and migrant workers, continuously enhance event quality, and foster strong relationships with sponsors through appreciation events and updated benefits. They also want to establish exclusive partnerships with sponsors such as Pillar Partners, keep members engaged and informed through networking and seminars, and remain relevant through bylaw updates and budget creation.

The External Affairs and Special Projects Committee, headed by VP Avie Olarte, is committed to impacting society by building strong relationships within the Filipino community and fostering intercultural connections in B.C. The committee’s goals are to support UPAABC activities through grants and fundraising, strengthen existing partnerships within the Filipino community, and expand partnerships across B.C. and Canada. The focus areas are Project Grants, Partnerships, and Intercultural Engagement, with objectives and KPIs identified for each area. The presentation ends with a call for brainstorming and contact information for questions.

The Knowledge Management Team’s charter is to manage and organize the knowledge database, manage and create the association’s website, create a consistent brand voice, and improve internal and external communication. Through the leadership of VP Jasper Mallonga, the three main goals for 2025-2026 are knowledge and tech stack management, a new UPAABC website with streamlined structure and design, and brand and communication management.

The UPAABC’s 2025 Calendar of Events, Financial Review and Forecasting have also been discussed.

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

(MBB)