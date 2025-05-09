UFCABC moves forward in reaction to Lapu-Lapu Tragedy

At the recent UFCABC AGM, it was great to have a very good number of engaged attendees. We gathered to conduct earnest dialogue and brainstormed about how to move forward in the best way possible, in reaction to the recent Lapu-Lapu tragedy.

Representatives from the different Fil-Can organizations were present and displayed willingness to work tirelessly toward a common goal for the greater good of the community at large.

First, let us acknowledge that this tragic incident didn’t just happen to “us”. The fact that the casualties didn’t choose color, ethnicity, nor faith, means WE are all affected. WE must assess the needs, recognize the failures, address what is immediate, which is to support and provide for those who are hurting, whose lives are changed immeasurably. Many of us, in time, will go back to our own realities, but will it be different?

This is a challenging time for all, but for all the victims of this tragedy it may be that moving forward seems insurmountable. This is why the support and even the simple presence of everyone is important.

Conversations about mental and emotional health is now spotlighted, and helping provide different avenues to help those who were affected and traumatized must be priority.

We want change. But that starts with us. Life is short. Let us be purposeful. Let us come together as one and make our voices heard. Let us respond in unity, and stand as ONE.

The government sees us now, and is actively reaching out. Let us show them our best selves, our ability to contribute as a significant immigrant community. We are not just in this country to reap of its benefits, but to contribute to its resources, so that altogether we can be part of the giving back.

We witnessed a tragedy unseen in our community. What happened is not acceptable. But please let us remember that we were not targeted. This was not a planned nor pre-meditated act, at least not as explained in press releases. Our community was a victim of circumstance, of an opportunity to do great damage by a mentally disturbed individual. However, we cannot let this one go. From this tragedy we must rise to find ways to improve future plans, better working relationships with all concerned, most especially with government.

We must each do our part, individually or collectively, but always in unity with the objective and benefit of the greater good in mind. Let us take this chance to march to the same beat, not to shift focus to ourselves and how great we can be individually, but how awesome we can be as a united people.

We have the advantage of numbers…the numbers of quality organizations doing good. Let us all be of service to everyone, not just to Fil-Cans. Let us reach out to the communities of the others.

The First Nations (as we recognize that this was their land first), the Vietnamese (three of the 11 were one family), the Colombians and other ethnicities etc.

Doing what we can, big or small, to help, to simply serve our community through the various fundraisers or other efforts may not be enough to address everyone’s needs, BUT when we stay the course to do what is asked of us, let us do it in the best of our abilities.

A tremendous Thank you so much Minister Rechie Valdez. Minister Valdez is Member of Parliament in Mississauga—Streetsville, Ontario. She’s also in charge of the Chief government whip to the Prime Minister. Thank you, Minister, for just being with us. She came to the Ufca BC AGM Meeting and just sat with us listened to our conversations and updates. The group was in unison as we asked Minister Rechie to be an Honourary Member of UFCABC We are so happy proud and confident that we have a STRONG VOICE and PRESENCE out there representing us Filipino Canadians everywhere through you. You being there made us feel we were not alone as we try to find steps to move forward as a community. A Super genuine and truely a beautiful person inside and out. A huge congratulations on the re-election.

By Janice Lonzano