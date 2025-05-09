Friday, May 9, 2025
spot_img
HomeFeature NewsTrump Dismisses Military Action Against Canada, Stresses Need for Greenland
Philippine Showbiz Today

Trump Dismisses Military Action Against Canada, Stresses Need for Greenland

Admin V
By Admin V
0
5
NBC. (2025, May 04). In a recent Meet the Press interview, President Donald Trump ruled out military action to annex Canada while expressing interest in Greenland's strategic importance and discussing his political future. CNN website.

Palm Beach, Florida, 2025, May 04 – In a recent interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of military action to annex Canada, calling it “highly unlikely.” While discussing his first 100 days back in office, Trump acknowledged the ongoing discussions about expanding U.S. territory, especially his long-standing suggestion that Canada could become the “51st state.”

Despite repeated calls for Canadian annexation, Trump clarified that he did not foresee any need for force. “I think we’re never going to get to that point,” he said. “I don’t see it with Canada…I have to be honest with you.”

However, Trump left open the door to more aggressive measures concerning Greenland, citing its strategic importance for national and international security. “We need it very badly,” he said, adding that he would not rule out any options for securing the island.

The president also discussed his political future, acknowledging considerable support for a potential third term but stating that he was not interested in running beyond his current term. “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody,” he said, signalling that he hoped to hand the reins to another strong Republican leader.
Trump’s remarks come just days before he meets with Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who has previously rejected the idea of Canadian annexation. Carney has called Trump’s statements “disrespectful,” with the Canadian government firmly asserting its sovereignty.

In the interview, Trump defended his ongoing criticisms of trade with Canada, reiterating that the U.S. subsidizes its northern neighbour by $200 billion annually. “If Canada were a state, it would be great,” Trump said. “It would be a cherished state.”

Trump’s comments add to a history of tensions over tariffs and trade between the two countries. The president continues to promote the idea of a unified North America.

(With files and reports from The Associated Press, The Canadian Press, CNN World, Global News Canada, and NBC News.)

MBB

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

SourceBella Balisi-Bevilacqua
Previous article
Vancouver Whitecaps Keep Rolling with 2-1 Win Over Real Salt Lake
Next article
UFCABC moves forward in reaction to Lapu-Lapu Tragedy
Admin V
Admin V
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

rohit aggarwal on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
maureen nichols-dieguez on Pilar Pilapil: It’s a miracle!
Mobile banking embrace by More Filipinos for convenience on Go cashless, Alibaba founder urges PH
Me on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
myrna on TFC makes much-awaited ‘reunion’ possible for distant Filipinos and their Kapamilyas this Christmas

EDITOR PICKS

SHOWBIZ NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro