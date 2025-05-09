Trump Dismisses Military Action Against Canada, Stresses Need for Greenland

Palm Beach, Florida, 2025, May 04 – In a recent interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of military action to annex Canada, calling it “highly unlikely.” While discussing his first 100 days back in office, Trump acknowledged the ongoing discussions about expanding U.S. territory, especially his long-standing suggestion that Canada could become the “51st state.”

Despite repeated calls for Canadian annexation, Trump clarified that he did not foresee any need for force. “I think we’re never going to get to that point,” he said. “I don’t see it with Canada…I have to be honest with you.”

However, Trump left open the door to more aggressive measures concerning Greenland, citing its strategic importance for national and international security. “We need it very badly,” he said, adding that he would not rule out any options for securing the island.

The president also discussed his political future, acknowledging considerable support for a potential third term but stating that he was not interested in running beyond his current term. “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody,” he said, signalling that he hoped to hand the reins to another strong Republican leader.

Trump’s remarks come just days before he meets with Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who has previously rejected the idea of Canadian annexation. Carney has called Trump’s statements “disrespectful,” with the Canadian government firmly asserting its sovereignty.

In the interview, Trump defended his ongoing criticisms of trade with Canada, reiterating that the U.S. subsidizes its northern neighbour by $200 billion annually. “If Canada were a state, it would be great,” Trump said. “It would be a cherished state.”

Trump’s comments add to a history of tensions over tariffs and trade between the two countries. The president continues to promote the idea of a unified North America.

(With files and reports from The Associated Press, The Canadian Press, CNN World, Global News Canada, and NBC News.)

MBB

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua