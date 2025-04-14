The Voice champ Sofronio Vasquez performs in Malacañang

Days after his return to the Philippines, “The Voice” USA Season 26 champion Sofronio Vasquez paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, January 8.

Vasquez, together with his family, was welcomed by the president, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and other members of the Marcos family and the Cabinet.

Marcos Jr. extended his gratitude to Vasquez for bringing pride and honor to the country as he was the first ever Filipino and Asian to grab the championship title in The Voice USA.

“Tuwang-tuwa kaming lahat. Finally, nakilala. Hindi lang first Filipino, first Asian. Malaking bagay ‘yun. ‘Di biro ‘yun,” the president said.

Breaking the usual formal courtesy call set-up, Marcos Jr. invited Vasquez and the guests to form a circle and join in the discussion as they talked about Vasquez’s humble beginnings and winning moment.

He also commended Vasquez for his generosity and humility.

“Parang kaunti na lang gawin naming national holiday ‘yung pagkapanalo mo. Happy ang lahat ng Pinoy,” the president said.

Vasquez then performed “Imagine”, saying that he chose the song after learning that Marcos Jr. is a fan of English rock band The Beatles.

Former Beatle John Lennon released “Imagine” in 1971, a year after the band broke up.

He also sang his winning piece, “A Million Dreams” where both the president and the First Lady were visibly moved to tears.

Amazed by his performance, Marcos Jr. applauded and hugged Vasquez.

“Wow, congratulations. Congratulations. Everything you sing is perfect… he sings so damn well,” Marcos Jr. said.

“I will never sing again. Never again. If I cannot learn how to sing that way, I will not sing anymore,” he said in jest.

Vasquez, for his part, thanked the president and the first lady for the support and recognition.

“Malaking bagay for me as a dreamer and kumbaga as a Filipino, hindi matatanggal sa feeling mo ‘yung pagiging pagkagalak ba na nakakanta ka sa harap ng presidente,” Vasquez said in an ambush interview.

“He is so genuine about it. I’m just so blessed, grabe,” he added.

“Siguro ‘yun ‘yung rason kung bakit tayo Filipino. Nakita ko kay Mr. President and Madam Liza na ‘yung vulnerability na nahahabag tayo kaagad. Kasi alam natin ‘yung Philippines is not as a big country as everyone but we stay because we love our families and ‘yung heart natin ‘yung ginagamit as everything that we do. Sobrang sarap,” he explained.

For now, the Filipino singing champion is preparing for his performance on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ on Sunday, January 12, and another show in Cebu for the Sinulog Festival on January 18.

He hopes to release his first single in the first quarter of the year “to honor still the Filipino spirit” through his music.

“Kumbaga, nakapag-penetrate na tayo. Why not, hindi natin subukan malay mo pumatok ‘di ba? So, I’ll bring OPM heart du’n sa American Music industry. So, sobrang possible na siya,” he concluded. (H. Delgado/abs-cbn)